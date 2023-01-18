Monday
Boys varsity basketball
Half Moon Bay 73
Menlo School 66
The Cougars would need big performances from their leaders and they delivered in a big way, resulting in a satisfying victory over a Division IV Central Coast Section opponent. Drew Dorwin (23 points, and perfect from the field) and Jaeden Hutchins (22 points, eight rebounds) combined for 45 points on 17-23 from the floor to lead the Cougars.
The first half was a seesaw affair with both teams trading baskets. Dom Faenzi (six points) hit an early 3 to get the Cougars going, and Paxton Lewis came off the bench to hit a 3. The Cougars came out of halftime with a slight deficit but broke it open in the third quarter by outscoring the Knights, 16-7.
Some turnovers and less than stellar free-throw shooting by the Cougars kept the game too close for comfort in the fourth quarter. However, big 3-point field goals from Gio-Garduno Martin (eight points, three rebounds and four assists) and Myles Rippberger (five points) helped maintain the lead.
Jan. 11
Boys varsity basketball
Half Moon Bay 82
Oceana 39
The Cougar boys made the trek along the windy and rainy coast to meet Oceana in the team’s second league contest. A swarming full court press helped put this one out of reach early and led to a resounding victory, with contributions from the entire roster.
A notable standout was senior Myles Rippberger, who led the team with 17 points, including three 3-pointers and some great assists and rebounds.
Boys varsity soccer
Half Moon Bay 3
South San Francisco 1
Half Moon Bay went down 1-0 in the opening minutes of the game on a counter but after that it was all Cougars.
A short time later, the Cougars scored on a free kick by Erick Serrano. Just before the end of the half, Jovanni Maldonado scored to put the Cougars ahead. The Cougars continued to pressure the South City defense. Following an attempted corner kick, South San Francisco cleared the ball. Gael Segura shot and scored from 40 yards out for the final score.
The Cougars benefited from great defensive play from Cole Eckert, Joel Delgado, Gael Segoura and Julian Jimenez. Serrano held down the middle and Diego DeJesus sparked the Cougars' offense, along with teammate Yovanni Maldonado.
Jan. 10
Boys varsity basketball
Half Moon Bay 65
South San Francisco 43
The Cougars opened league play at home with a resounding win. Dom Faenzi got things started early with three consecutive 3-pointers, firing up the crowd and energizing the team. Jaeden Hutchins had a game-high 16 points with a nice euro step slam, and Asher Meighan showed off his long-range prowess with three 3-pointers of his own. Master thief Dio Lucido added seven steals and eight points. James Travis capped off the night by confidently knocking down 3 of 4 from the free throw stripe.
