Friday
Swimming
South San Francisco at Half Moon Bay
Varsity Boys
Half Moon Bay 112
South San Francisco 23
Varsity Girls
Half Moon Bay 91
South San Francisco 21
JV Boys
Half Moon Bay wins by default
JV Girls
Half Moon Bay wins by default
Softball
Half Moon Bay 6, Terra Nova 3
Half Moon Bay 101 201 1 -- 6 4 1
Terra Nova 200 000 1 -- 3 4 5
Kendall Barmore (W, 2-1, 1-0, CG, 7Ks) and O'Brien.
Gianna Tassio (L, 1-4, 0-1, 6Ks) and Ababseh
HR -- Sarabia (MB) 3rd, none on. 3B -- Sarabia (MB), Tassio (TN). 2B – Johnson (MB). 2 hits – Sarabia (HMB), Donati(TN). 2 RBI – Bailey (TN).
Records – Half Moon Bay 2-1, 1-0; Terra Nova 1-4, 0-1
March 15
boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 2
The Kings Academy 1
Half Moon Bay hosted the league opener. Anthony Kabrich started on the mound, and he looked dominant.
Kabrich had three strikeouts through two innings. Half Moon Bay got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second after an Aidan Vazquez leadoff triple. Vazquez scored on a balk. PJ Modena led off with a walk, and then stole second in the sixth. Trevor Coruccini hit a line drive shot that was hit too hard to score Modena. Liam Harrington busted down the line for an RBI fielder's choice to make it 2-1 Cougars.
Track and field
Ocean Division, Dual meet team results
Wednesday, March 15, Oceana & Jefferson at Half Moon Bay
Varsity boys
Jefferson 50, Oceana 42
Half Moon Bay 55, Oceana 39
Half Moon Bay 58, Jefferson 42
Varsity girls
Oceana 56, Jefferson 7
Half Moon Bay 61, Oceana 39
Half Moon Bay 92, Jefferson 2
Frosh-soph boys
Jefferson 63, Oceana 0
Oceana 0, Half Moon Bay 0
Jefferson 63, Half Moon Bay 0
Frosh-soph girls
Jefferson 55, Oceana 0
Oceana 0, Half Moon Bay 0
Jefferson 55, Half Moon Bay 0
