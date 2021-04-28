Saturday
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 65
Menlo 55
The Cougars ran their record to 3-1 with a victory on the road.
The Cougars played solid hoops throughout and used a 14-1 run to end the 3rd quarter and 9 first-half points from Sean Ediger (10 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast) and 16 second-half points from Drew Dorwin (18 pts, 5-of-5 free throws) to secure the win. Ben McKnight scored 15 including a perfect 3-of-3 from distance (15 pts, 6-of-7 FG, 7 reb), and Mykola Ediger tallied 13 and contributed everywhere (13 pts, 6 reb, 7 ast, 4 steals).
Thursday
Baseball
Sequoia 8
Half Moon Bay 4
Liam Harrington started on the mound and pitched four solid innings for the hosting Cougars.
Half Moon Bay scored two in the first as William Moffitt scored on an errant pick-off attempt and Jared Mettam scored on a Tanner Bye single. The Cougars got two more in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-3 lead. Coleman Colucci and Bye got the RBIs.
Sequoia rallied in the sixth, scoring five runs to ice the game.
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 43
Serra 38
The opening quarter featured a return to form of sorts with the senior cadre of Sean Ediger, Mykola Ediger, Ben McKnight and Lukas Meighen cutting for layups, delivering nifty assists and outhustling the opponents.
Serra even took a 38-37 lead with less than three minutes remaining, but wouldn’t score again as HMB rode strong plays down the stretch, including blocks from Meighen and Mykola Ediger.
April 21
Water polo
Half Moon Bay 13
Sequoia 10
The Cougars started strong as they put up a few goals in the first quarter, including a buzzer-beating half-court shot from sophomore Myles Rippberger. In the second quarter, the Cougars fell behind 8-6 but got their momentum back with a point from Ren Terwey on a crucial game-turning time-out play.
In the third quarter the boys took the game back to 10-9 and finished with three strong possessions in the final quarter.
April 20
Baseball
Sequoia 8
Half Moon Bay 4
Half Moon Bay traveled for their PAL league opener and fell behind early. Sequoia scored three in the first, and two in the second to jump out to a 5-0 lead.
Tanner Bye started a rally in the fifth with a line-drive single and a stolen base. Bye later scored on an infield single by William Moffitt. The Cougars had their biggest inning on the day in the bottom of the sixth. Jared Mettam led off with a hard single. Coleman Colucci immediately knocked him in with a hard double down the third base line. Bye drove Colucci in with a line drive missile over the left-field fence for a two-run home run to cut the lead to 6-4.
David Nieves pitched a solid sixth inning, but a dropped third strike error allowed two more runs to score.
April 19
Boys basketball
St. Ignatius 59
Half Moon Bay 39
In a game notable for too many Cougar turnovers and missed shots, credit went to the Wildcats for playing well, moving the ball, finding the open man and making shots.
Visiting SI shot 43 percent for the game and almost 40 percent on 3s, while the Cougars shot 29 percent overall and only 3 of 20 from distance. Zeke Syme (8 pts, 2 steals) was the only Cougar who made more than two shots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.