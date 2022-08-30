Half Moon Bay High School
volleyball
The Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity volleyball team put up a good fight in its season opener against Santa Cruz High School on Thursday, but fell, 3-1.
With 12 kills by senior Mia Ethridge, 15 assists and 17 digs by senior Grace Bigelow-Leth, and six kills in a debut varsity performance by sophomore Gaby Harrison, all sets were closely contested.
Half Moon Bay took the second match, 25-18, in a strong performance by the whole squad. The Cougars led for most of the final set with relentless attacks by Ethridge, Harrison, and seniors Olivia Foster Perez, Iris Grant, Emily Jenar and Jasmine Standez, along with digs by Connor Black, and serving by Joey Vetrone. Despite a late set comeback push, Santa Cruz countered to win the match in the final set points.
The junior varsity Cougars also took on the Cardinal, but fell, 2-1, in a hard-fought battle.
Half Moon Bay claimed the first set, but fell in the second after Santa Cruz kicked off the set with an 8-1 scoring run. The teams traded points in the third, but Santa Cruz broke away with a four-point run, and went on to take the third set and the match.
The Cougar offense was led by Kayla Andrew with two aces and three kills, Taylor Geranios with four kills, and Aaron Lester with two aces and three kills. The Cougar defense was led by Andrew with seven digs, Amelia Ortolan with six digs, and Ginger Sullivan with four digs.
Up next, the varsity Cougars take on the Falcons at 6:15 p.m. tomorrow at Scotts Valley High School. On Saturday, they will compete in the Rancho Cotate Tournament at Rancho Cotate High School.
Half Moon Bay High School
football
The Cougar varsity football team beat Leland High School, 35-9, on Friday night at Pat Tillman Stadium. With more than 300-yards of rushing, the team secured a lopsided victory in its first sanctioned game of the season.
Up next, Half Moon Bay will match up with San Mateo High School at 7 p.m. on Friday at home for Youth Football Night.
