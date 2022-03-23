Saturday
Girls varsity softball
King's Academy 6
Half Moon Bay 5
The Cougars were ready to face The King's Academy again after their 16-6 loss a few weeks ago. The Cougars got ahead early but couldn’t hold on to the lead.
Juju Pintarelli hit a two-run homer in the second inning for Half Moon Bay. Emily Seva led Half Moon Bay with two hits in three at-bats.
Rain halted the tournament after the game.
Friday
Girls varsity softball
Half Moon Bay 10
Menlo-Atherton 4
The Cougars secured the victory in their season opener thanks to six runs in the fourth inning. The rally was led by singles by Cami Bye, JuJu Pintarelli and Emily Seva. Mia Modena hit a double driving in runs.
Emily Chaves led the Cougars to victory in the circle. The junior pitcher allowed six hits and four runs over seven innings, striking out four. Angelina Yeakley made a diving catch at third to end the fourth inning.
Coed swimming
Half Moon Bay 3
El Camino 0
The Cougars won in girls varsity and junior varsity as well as boys JV. The boys varsity teams swam to a tie.
In the 100 breaststroke, Cougar varsity swimmer Dedon Prince out-touched a National Level swimmer by 0.15 seconds.
The varsity Cougar girls won, 73-56, and the JV girls won by a 99-56 margin. The boys JV team won, 90-11.
Thursday
Boys varsity tennis
Half Moon Bay 6
Sequoia 1
The Half Moon team remained undefeated. The four singles starters of Brian Booher, Blake Dorn, Alex Koron and Dante Rodgers all won in straight sets. All four players executed their game plan to perfection and cruised to decisive victories.
The duo of James Travis and Xavier Mckune breezed through set 1, 6-0, but had to battle in the second set to secure a victory. Jack Sprankle and Evan Nguyen got some revenge after losing their previous doubles match to Sequoia earlier this year in a tie-breaker. Kai Lin and newly minted varsity starter Rio Forchini gave Sequoia all they could handle. They fell just short in the end 3-6, 4-6.
March 15
Boys varsity tennis
Half Moon Bay 7
Oceana 0
All four Cougars’ singles players cruised to straight set victories over the Sharks.
Brian Booher, Blake Dorn, Alex Koron and Dante Rodgers all played very well and limited their mistakes to earn victories. The three doubles teams were just as impressive. James Travis and Xavier McKune controlled the net en route to a 6-1, 6-1 final. Evan Nguyen and Jack Sprankle dominated in all facets, only dropping one game in a straight set win. Sam Rosoff and first-time varsity competitor Rio Forchini also played well and garnered a straight set win, only dropping a single frame.
