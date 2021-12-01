Nov. 23
Girls varsity basketball
Pescadero 45
Emery 41
The Vikings remained undefeated as they won this one in the final seconds.
The game was tied 41-41 when Lupita Ramirez stole the ball, tossed it up to Faviola Rivera who made the game-winning shot to put the Vikings up by two. Then Rivera followed up with a steal, was fouled, and then made both of her free throws to secure a victory.
Rivera had 15 points and Joanna Corona had 18 points.
Pescadero girls play in their Hoop Dreams tournament beginning at 8:30 a.m. this Thursday. The Viking boys team plays right after, at 10 a.m.
Nov. 22
Boys varsity soccer
Aragon 2
Half Moon Bay 1
The Cougars led the game early but couldn’t hold the lead.
Mario Garduno scored from outside the 20-yard line off a poorly cleared ball from the Aragon goalkeeper. Aragon went on to score at the end of the first half to tie the game then scored again in the second half, despite brilliant play by a Cougar team made up of veteran soccer players with many new, young talented players in the mix.
The JV team also fell to Aragon, 2-1. The goal was scored by Michael Villa Sarabia on a penalty kick.
— from staff reports
