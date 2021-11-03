Friday
Varsity football
Half Moon Bay 47
Sacred Heart 39
The Cougars continued to tear up Peninsula scoreboards, evening their season record at 4-4 and improving to 3-1 in the Bay Division of the Peninsula Athletic League. They have now won three in a row after a slow start to the season.
Half Moon Bay chewed up 353 yards on the ground — 456 total yards — in the road victory.
On Friday, the Cougars travel to Pacifica to play 4-5 Terra Nova in the annual “Skull Game.”
Oct. 26
Girls varsity volleyball
Half Moon Bay 3
Terra Nova 0
The Cougars wrapped up PAL League play going 14-0 with a sweep of Terra Nova. Once again, it was a win thanks to strength in numbers.
Conner Black and Natalie Inglis each had 14 digs. Mia Etheridge had nine kills and three aces, and Emily Jenar had six kills. Shea Wakasa, Veronica Vasquez, Maisie Eliashof and Iris Grant each had five kills.
Seniors Inglis, Vasquez, Wakasa, Eliashof and Hannah Paik were honored for their hard work over the years.
Girls JV volleyball
Half Moon Bay 2
Terra Nova 0
The Cougar JV team completes a perfect, unbeaten league season with a win over its rivals from Pacifica. The Cougars complete their season with a league record of 11-0 and an overall record of 24-4.
The Cougar offense was led by Amelia Ortolan with eight aces and seven assists, Ava Cardiel with six kills and three aces, and Gabby Harrison with three aces and a kill.
The Cougar defense was led by Fiona Alfaro with four digs and Ava Cardiel with three digs.
