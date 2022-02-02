Friday
Boys soccer
Half Moon Bay 1
Capuchino 1
Half Moon Bay scored off of a ball from the outside from Jiovanni Rico to Nathan Freitas making a run into the Capuchino box to go ahead early in the game 1-0.
They held that score through most of the game, controlling the entire first half only to lose the lead on a shot from 30 yards out.
Luis Evangelista had three saves in the game. Elijah Yee played well at striker along with Julian JIminez (outside midfield) and Connor Moore on defense.
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 71
S. San Francisco 51
The Cougars (10-6, 7-0) retain first place with a win over South San Francisco on Friday night in Half Moon Bay.
Drew Dorwin led the scoring with 22 points on five-of-six 3s and added six rebounds and three steals. Jaeden Hutchins had 12 points and eight rebounds, Dio Lucido eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Gavin Glynn scored nine points on three 3-pointers.
Jan. 26
Girls basketball
Half Moon Bay 48
Jefferson 30
Playing a league opponent on the road with just one day in between games, the Cougars shined.
The Cougars held Jefferson to just 12 points in the first half. Half Moon Bay settled in during the second half, increasing the lead to 20 points on a few occasions.
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 52
Jefferson. 47
The Cougars completed the season sweep of Jefferson in the span of three days with a win on the road. Jaeden Hutchins scored 16 points with eight rebounds, Owen Wooliever had 11 points with three rebounds and Drew Dorwin and Dio Lucido each had nine points.
Boys soccer
Half Moon Bay 1
Sequoia 1
After getting down a goal in the first 10 minutes of the game, the Cougars settled down and held off Sequoia for the first half of the game. Goalkeeper Luis Evangelista made some saves to keep the score close.
The Cougars came back out in the second half and, after several relentless attacks on the Sequoia defense, were able to put away a header scored by Jiovanni Rico off a corner kick from Joachin Eisenberg.
