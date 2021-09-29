Thursday
Girls water polo
Half Moon Bay 10
Capuchino 6
The Cougars varsity girls improved their league record to 3-1. Jess Palmer-Sammons led the offense with eight goals, while Ashly Owens and Kaylani Guevara each chipped in one. Maya Bosen and the Cougar’ defense played a strong second half, holding Capuchino to just one goal to secure the win.
Girls JV volleyball
Half Moon Bay 2
S. San Francisco 0
The team continues its winning streak with a decisive win over the South City Warriors. The Cougars improved to 5-0 in league play and 13-2 overall. Both sets were lopsided offensive victories with the Cougars who won the first set, 25-7, and the second set, 25-2.
Girls varsity volleyball
Half Moon Bay 3
S. San Francisco 0
The Cougars overcame South City HS in three sets. Consistent offense and a solid block won out the night.
Shea Wakasa, Mia Etheridge, Maisie Eliashof, and Grace Bigelow-Leth each produced seven kills. Setters Joey Vetrone and Natalie Inglis combined for 40 assists.
Sept 21
Girls water polo
Half Moon Bay 14
Mills 6
Jess Palmer-Sammons led the Cougars with eight goals, while Kaylani Guevara added three, including a steal from the Mills goalie.
Holly Quick (2) and Lily McGraw (1) rounded out the scoring, while Maya Bosen held Mills to six goals. Sydney McGuirk won all of her sprints and led many offensive charges.
