Saturday
Boys Varsity Baseball
Carlmont 4
Half Moon Bay 1
Ryan Harrington started on the mound for the Cougars and allowed only one earned run. Devin Costa pitched three innings of relief with two strikeouts and one earned run.
Aidan Vazquez broke up the perfect game in the bottom of the fifth. The Cougars scratched their only run across in the bottom of the sixth as Jared Mettam walked and later stole third.
Vazquez drove in Mettam for his second hit of the game and an RBI single. The Cougars fell to 7-7.
Thursday
Boys Varsity Baseball
Half Moon Bay 8
Menlo School 3
Trevor Coruccini drew a walk and scored on an Aidan Vazquez single in the bottom of the first. Coruccini flashed the leather with a diving play at second base.
Liam Harrington cruised through the first three innings, but allowed a leadoff walk in the fourth that turned into a run.
Vazquez scored in the bottom of the fourth to put the Cougars back up by one. HMB rallied in the fifth for four runs as Sam Lowings and Ryan Harrington scored on a Jared Mettam double.
March 30
Boys Varsity Tennis
Half Moon Bay 7
Westmoor 0
The Cougars capped a season sweep of Westmoor. Brian Booher, Blake Dorn and Alex Koron continued their stellar play dominating in straight-set singles victories. Evan Nguyen and Dante Rodgers moved to 2-0 as the No. 1 doubles squad, also winning in straight sets.
Girls Varsity Softball
Half Moon Bay 17
Terra Nova 7
JuJu Pintarelli did the opposing team no favors, picking up five hits over five at-bats and leading the Cougars to a home win. Pintarelli singled in the third, singled in the fourth and singled in the sixth.
Half Moon Bay got on the board in the first inning. Kendal Barmore singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. Half Moon Bay tallied six runs in the third inning.
March 29
Boys Varsity Tennis
Half Moon Bay 7
Oceana 0
Half Moon Bay remained unscathed after a commanding victory over the Oceana Sharks. The Cougars dropped only 12 total games in seven matches to secure the victory.
Boys Varsity Baseball
Menlo School 3
Half Moon Bay 2
Ryan Harrington started on the mound for the Cougars and he was in command all game. William Moffitt scored the first run of the game in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Aidan
Vazquez. Menlo answered right back to tie it at 1 in the bottom of the inning. In the sixth inning Jared Mettam scored on a Vazquez single, giving HMB a 2-1 lead.
Menlo again scored an unearned run in the bottom of the inning to tie it at 2. Harrington did all he could going the distance with seven strikeouts.
