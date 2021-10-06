Friday
Girls varsity golf
Woodside 193
Half Moon Bay 217
The Cougars played at Emerald Point. The highlight of the day was provided by Alexa Godoy, who made a birdie on the second hole. The Cougar medalist of the match was Keila Moncada, who scored a 39.
Sept. 29
Girls varsity water polo
Half Moon Bay 11
Hillsdale 4
The Half Moon Bay girls varsity water polo team moved into a tie for first place in the league by defeating previously undefeated Hillsdale High School.
Goalie Phoebe Grant dominated in front of the net during the first half and stopped the Knights’ comeback attempts for the remainder of the game. Jess Palmer-Sammons led the scoring with five goals. Kaylani Guevara scored three times and Kay Hildebrand contributed two goals. Sydney McGuirk scored once and Ashley Owen played strong on defense to help the Cougars secure the win.
Up next, the Cougars take on Sequoia High School at 4 p.m. tonight at Sequoia.
Girls varsity golf
S. San Francisco 191
Half Moon Bay 229
It was a perfect day for golf at Mariners Point. Coach Arron Paulino said the girls were improving.
Sept. 28
Girls varsity golf
El Camino 249
Half Moon Bay 253
It was close away match at the Fleming nine-hole in San Francisco, the Cougars needed a few more putts to drop.
Girls JV volleyball
Half Moon Bay 2
Westmoor 0
The Cougars extended their unbeaten league record to 6-0 and overall record to 14-2 with a decisive win.
The Cougar offense was led by Ashlyn Cuvelier who had four kills and two service aces, Emma Sandel with three aces and a kill, Shelby Kearney with three kills, and Fiona Alfaro with three aces. The offense was supported by excellent setting by Aliya Wicks with nine assists and Amelia Ortolan with six more.
The Cougar defense was led by Amelia Ortolan with four digs and Aliya Wicks and Emily Lunasin each with three digs.
Girls varsity volleyball
Half Moon Bay 3
Westmoor 0
Half Moon Bay remained unbeaten in league play after a win over Westmoor Libero. Conner Black rallied off 12 straight serves to take the first set. Sets two and three were all Cougars. The offense came from multiple players including Mia Etheridge, Emily Jenar and Jasmine Standez. Etheridge, Grace Bigelow-Leth and Conner Black each served up five aces, while Natalie Inglis added four of her own.
