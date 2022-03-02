Saturday
Boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 3
Gunn 2
Senior William Moffitt started on the mound and threw four solid innings, allowing two runs with two strikeouts.
Gunn led, 2-0, through three innings, but Moffitt helped Half Moon Bay score its first run in the bottom of the fourth. Moffitt walked and later scored after stealing third with the throw bouncing into the outfield.
Kai Zanette helped start a rally in the bottom of the fifth with a lead-off walk. Ryan Harrington moved him over with a sacrifice bunt. Devin Costa came up with a huge bunt single and heads-up base running to steal second. Trevor Coruccini knocked both runners in with a two-out single up the middle to give the Cougars the lead.
Thursday
Boys varsity baseball
St. Ignatius 8
Half Moon Bay 0
Jared Mettam and Kai Zanette each had one hit for the Cougars. Devin Costa threw four shutout innings in relief with three strikeouts.
Feb. 23
Boys varsity basketball
Aptos 45
Half Moon Bay 42
In a hard-fought, back-and-forth road game, Half Moon Bay fell in the quarterfinals of the Central Coast Section Division III playoffs. The loss marked the end of a great season for the Cougars.
Feb. 22
Boys varsity baseball
Menlo-Atherton 5
Half Moon Bay 3
The Cougars opened the year on a cold and windy Tuesday afternoon. Liam Harrington started on the mound throwing one shutout inning, with one strikeout. Half Moon Bay would use six pitchers in the game.
The Cougars took the field in the seventh, down 5-3, but the umpires ended the game due to darkness.
