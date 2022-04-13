Thursday
Boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 16
Mills 1
Half Moon Bay completed the sweep over Mills in the road game. The Cougars scored four in the top of the first and never looked back. Ryan Harrington had a quality start on the mound as he earned the win.
April 6
Boys varsity tennis
Half Moon Bay 7
El Camino 0
The Cougars defeated El Camino twice in consecutive days to cap off an undefeated regular season at 12-0. The Cougars only dropped a combined 11 games in 14 matches over the final two bouts against the Colts.
Blake Dorn earned his first start as No. 1 singles in his final regular season home match. He led the way with a commanding 6-0, 6-1 victory that got the Cougars rolling.
April 5
Girls varsity softball
Half Moon Bay 14
Menlo-Atherton 4
Maddi Melo meant business, driving in four on three hits to lead the Cougars. Melo drove in runs on a double in the first, a single in the fourth, and a double in the sixth.
Half Moon Bay grabbed an early lead. The Cougars scored on a single by Mia Modena, a double by Melo and a home run by Kia Glafikes and a double by JuJu Pintarelli in the first.
Kendall Barmore pitched for the Cougars to victory. The lefty went four innings, allowing two runs on three hits striking out six with no walks.
Coed varsity swimming
Half Moon Bay 2
S. San Francisco 0
Both the girls and boys teams won in a road meet. The girls were undefeated at 6-0 as a result.
Boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 7
Mills 0
Half Moon Bay hosted Mills in the first game of the series. Liam Harrington started on the mound and brought his “A” game.
The Cougars jumped on Mills with two runs in the first, and this was all the run support Harrington needed. He threw a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts in the win. Top hitters were Trevor Coruccini with two hits and one RBI and Gavin Giacotto with a triple and two RBI. Ryan Harrington also had two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.