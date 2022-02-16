Saturday
Boys basketball
Menlo School 54
Half Moon Bay 45
The Cougars (15-8, 12-0) had difficulty getting shots to fall, while Menlo seemed able to counter any Half Moon Bay momentum push with threes and driving buckets.
Up by 10 heading into the fourth quarter, Menlo responded to each Cougar surge and closed out the contest comfortably. Notably, a defensively disciplined opponent yielded only three free throws all game, and Half Moon Bay only registered four assists.
Feb. 8
Girls varsity soccer
Capuchino 2
Half Moon Bay 1
Deja Spikes scored for Half Moon Bay on an assist from Vicky Preciado. Sydney Fingerhut was a force in the midfield and winger Anna Bikle had a standout game outpacing the Capuchino outside backs.
Girls JV soccer
Half Moon Bay 1
Capuchino 0
Sole Bettencourt scored the lone goal of the match. Jade Gutierrez helped lead the team all match with her vocal leadership from goal.
