Saturday
Football
Half Moon Bay 53
Menlo School 42
The Cougars outlasted the Knights on the road. The Cougars amassed 467 yards rushing in the offensive showcase.
Half Moon Bay is now 6-1, 2-1 in the division, heading into Friday’s game. Burlingame comes to the coast for games that begin with the junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m.
Thursday
Girls volleyball
Half Moon Bay 3
Carlmont 2
The varsity girls from Half Moon Bay emerged victorious.
While Carlmont started strong and took the first set, setter Aliya Wicks (21 assists) set up hitters Mia Etheridge (17 kills), Jasmine Standez (nine kills) and Gabby Harrison (seven kills) to score point after point, with Harrison (five blocks) and Etheridge (three blocks) a blockade in the front row against Carlmont's strong hitters. Libero Conner Black (27 digs) seemed to defy gravity, flying across the court repeatedly to keep spikes off the floor. Setter Joey Vetrone (17 assists) scored eight aces.
The Cougar JV squad fell in a valiant struggle, 2-0, to Carlmont. The Cougar offense was led by Skylar Wilson with three kills and one ace, Aaron Lester with three kills, and Jillian Dybalski with two aces.
Oct. 11
Girls volleyball
Terra Nova 3
Half Moon Bay 1
In four close sets, the Half Moon Bay varsity fell on the road. Strong attacks from Mia Etheridge (eight kills) Emily Jenar (nine kills) and Jasmine Standez (nine kills) assisted by setters Joey Vetrone and Aliya Wicks kept the game close. Despite a second-set win and all-around solid play by libero Connor Black, the Cougars couldn’t come out on top.
The Cougar junior varsity faired better, beating the Tigers, 2-0.
The Cougar offense was led by Aaron Lester with five kills and three aces, Kayla
Andrew with four kills and one ace, and Addy Holden with three kills. Amelia Ortolan led the setters with nine assists. On defense, Skylar Wilson led the way with a huge 11 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.