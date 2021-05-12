May 8
Girls basketball
Half Moon Bay 59
Riordan 24
Leading 24-14 at the half, the Cougars pulled away in the third quarter. The Cougars stretched the court and forced a quicker pace in the third quarter, outscoring the Crusaders, 22-4, in the frame.
Boys basketball
Riordan 72
Half Moon Bay 47
The Cougars fell to a regional powerhouse on the road. Mykola Ediger led Half Moon Bay in every category with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
May 7
Girls basketball
Pinewood 84
Half Moon Bay 38
Undefeated Pinewood rolled once more on the Half Moon Bay court. The Cougars managed to cut a 21-point halftime deficit to 16 before Pinewood hit five 3-pointers.
May 5
Boys water polo
Priory School 14
Half Moon Bay 11
Half Moon Bay started the game out strong with four goals in the first quarter. Priory's strong defense held the Cougars at only two goals in second and one in the third.
Highlighting the second quarter was a penalty shot from lefty Bobby Simmons. Ending the third quarter in a man-down situation, it was crucial to win the final sprint. Feeling the sense of urgency, sophomore Wyatt Brians won the sprint and immediately the Cougars got their groove back to score three goals and tie the game, 10-10, at the end of the fourth.
In overtime, Half Moon Bay fell to the power outside shots from Priory and ultimately lost the game. Bobby Simmons and Myles Rippberger led the Cougars with three goals each, followed by Kai Guevara and Elijah Lurie with two each, and Pete Hessen with one.
May 4
Boys golf
Burlingame 209
Half Moon Bay 231
The Cougar medalist of the match was Pablo Jaramillo who carded a 38. It was the second loss to a good Burlingame team.
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 10
El Camino 0
Starting pitcher Liam Harrington set the tempo with 1-2-3 first and second innings at home.
In the bottom of the first the Cougars got on the board as Jared Mettam hit a leadoff triple and William Moffitt drove him in with a groundout. Coleman Colucci singled and stole second to get into scoring position where Tanner Bye drove him in for a clutch 2 out single. From there, the rout was on.
May 3
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 60
St. Francis, Morgan Hill 43
Half Moon Bay moved to 8-1 with their third win over a powerful West Catholic Athletic League opponent.
The Cougars played their best game of the year, making few mistakes, playing consistently stingy defense both at the perimeter and in the paint, and playing their trademark cutting and passing motion offense.
Five players tallied at least 8 points, and sophomore Drew Dorwin finished with 21. He crushed any hope of a late St. Francis comeback making 6 of 7 second-half shots including his final three treys.
Boys water polo
Half Moon Bay 17
Hillsdale 13
The first half finished tied 8-8, but the Cougars picked up the pace on their counterattacks and cleaned up their offense. Ren Terwey, Kai Guevara and Myles Rippberger had four goals each; Elijah Lurie and Wyatt Brians had two goals each; and Pete Hessen scored as well.
Boys golf
Half Moon Bay 231
Menlo-Atherton 277
Half Moon Bay grabbed its first
victory of the season at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club. The Cougars had the three lowest scores of the match.
