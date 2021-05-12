May 8

Girls basketball

Half Moon Bay 59

Riordan 24

Leading 24-14 at the half, the Cougars pulled away in the third quarter. The Cougars stretched the court and forced a quicker pace in the third quarter, outscoring the Crusaders, 22-4, in the frame.

Boys basketball

Riordan 72

Half Moon Bay 47

The Cougars fell to a regional powerhouse on the road. Mykola Ediger led Half Moon Bay in every category with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

May 7

Girls basketball

Pinewood 84

Half Moon Bay 38

Undefeated Pinewood rolled once more on the Half Moon Bay court. The Cougars managed to cut a 21-point halftime deficit to 16 before Pinewood hit five 3-pointers.

May 5

Boys water polo

Priory School 14

Half Moon Bay 11

Half Moon Bay started the game out strong with four goals in the first quarter. Priory's strong defense held the Cougars at only two goals in second and one in the third.

Highlighting the second quarter was a penalty shot from lefty Bobby Simmons. Ending the third quarter in a man-down situation, it was crucial to win the final sprint. Feeling the sense of urgency, sophomore Wyatt Brians won the sprint and immediately the Cougars got their groove back to score three goals and tie the game, 10-10, at the end of the fourth.

In overtime, Half Moon Bay fell to the power outside shots from Priory and ultimately lost the game. Bobby Simmons and Myles Rippberger led the Cougars with three goals each, followed by Kai Guevara and Elijah Lurie with two each, and Pete Hessen with one.

May 4

Boys golf

Burlingame 209

Half Moon Bay 231

The Cougar medalist of the match was Pablo Jaramillo who carded a 38. It was the second loss to a good Burlingame team.

Baseball

Half Moon Bay 10

El Camino 0

Starting pitcher Liam Harrington set the tempo with 1-2-3 first and second innings at home.

In the bottom of the first the Cougars got on the board as Jared Mettam hit a leadoff triple and William Moffitt drove him in with a groundout. Coleman Colucci singled and stole second to get into scoring position where Tanner Bye drove him in for a clutch 2 out single. From there, the rout was on.

May 3

Boys basketball

Half Moon Bay 60

St. Francis, Morgan Hill 43

Half Moon Bay moved to 8-1 with their third win over a powerful West Catholic Athletic League opponent.

The Cougars played their best game of the year, making few mistakes, playing consistently stingy defense both at the perimeter and in the paint, and playing their trademark cutting and passing motion offense.

Five players tallied at least 8 points, and sophomore Drew Dorwin finished with 21. He crushed any hope of a late St. Francis comeback making 6 of 7 second-half shots including his final three treys.

Boys water polo

Half Moon Bay 17

Hillsdale 13

The first half finished tied 8-8, but the Cougars picked up the pace on their counterattacks and cleaned up their offense. Ren Terwey, Kai Guevara and Myles Rippberger had four goals each; Elijah Lurie and Wyatt Brians had two goals each; and Pete Hessen scored as well.

Boys golf

Half Moon Bay 231

Menlo-Atherton 277

Half Moon Bay grabbed its first

victory of the season at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club. The Cougars had the three lowest scores of the match.

Best Coast Showcase includes local football talent

Best Coast Showcase includes local football talent

  • By August Howell
The last time Tristan Hofmann and Fynn Williams got together on the same football field together they collided for a chance to win the Central Coast Section title. Last Saturday, the two friends competed again, but both were on the same side.

High school sports take fall back position
High school sports take fall back position

  • By August Howell
After months of speculation, coaches, parents and students finally received word from the Central Coast Section this week that high school sports would be delayed months after school resumes.

Competitors get back on horse

Competitors get back on horse

  • By August Howell
Since late March, the Half Moon Bay Horseshoe Club has canceled 12 of its 14 scheduled events. But now club members are pitching once more.

Surfer hears lesson from hard day at Mavericks

Surfer hears lesson from hard day at Mavericks

  • By August Howell
On a sunny day overlooking Montara State Beach, Adam Bloomer sat atop the cliff and looked out at the waves, reflecting on a harrowing experience five months earlier. A cloth bandage is strapped to his left ear, a remnant of an encounter he can’t forget.

Coastside MMA studios roll with punches

Coastside MMA studios roll with punches

  • By August Howell
Like virtually all businesses, martial arts schools on the Coastside have had to adapt policies and restructure business models because of the coronavirus pandemic. Martial arts tend to involve a lot of interaction and physical contact, so the change has been dramatic for some.

Summer conditioning requires caution

Summer conditioning requires caution

  • By August Howell
For the first time since mid-March, students are back at Half Moon Bay High School. Voluntary summer conditioning for a few fall sports has been going on for more than a week as student-athletes, coaches and the staff adjust to the new reality.

Surfing is biomechanically perfect

Surfing is biomechanically perfect

  • By William Softky
I haven’t learned to surf, yet. But I’ve spent my professional life learning about brains and the physics of balance and waves, so I know why they match so well. Plus, I love bobbing and thrashing among crashing waves in my brand-new wetsuit.

Junior Giants head for home

Though organized summer baseball in Half Moon Bay may not be possible this year, kids still interested in learning about the game will have an opportunity to do so.

Golfers were missing links on Coastside

Golfers were missing links on Coastside

  • By August Howell
With many public and private sporting facilities shuttered, golf is now one of the few mainstream sports still available for play and event planners.