Cougars win swim meet
Half Moon Bay High School notched a coed swimming win over Westmoor in a meet held in Half Moon Bay on Friday.
The Cougar boys won 85-63, while the Cougar girls proved too much, winning 109-43.
On April 11, the Cougars topped rivals at Terra Nova as the boys won 117-27 and the girls were victorious by a 107-39 margin.
— from staff reports
Friday
Baseball
Capuchino 9
Half Moon Bay 0
Half Moon Bay traveled over the hill for a Peninsula Athletic League contest. The Cougars were in a scoreless ballgame into the third inning as starting pitcher Anthony Kabrich kept the Capuchino hitters off balance. In the fourth, a misplayed ball in the outfield led to six Capuchino runs. Ryan Harrington recorded Half Moon Bay’s only hit of the game in the top of the sixth inning.
April 12
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 4
Capuchino 3
Liam Harrington started on the mound with a 1-2-3 inning. The Cougars pounced on Capuchino in the first as Ryan Harrington and Trevor Coruccini singled. Liam Harrington drove in his brother Ryan with an RBI sac fly. Coruccini would score on an error to make it 2-0 Half Moon Bay.
Liam Harrington pitched well through five innings, but Cougar errors led to three Mustang runs in the fifth. Aidan Vazquez scored the winning run on a wild pitch to seal the comeback.
Softball
Half Moon Bay 20
Jefferson 1
The Cougars went to windy Daly City to play league competitors. The Cougars took the lead in the first inning with singles by Cami Bye and Emily Chavez. Hitting doubles in the first for the Cougars was Miranda Sarabia and Kendall Barmore.
Angelina Yeakley took the mound for the Cougars. The sophomore struck out six Grizzlies.
In the second, the Cougar offense continued with a single by Mia Modena and a line drive to left by Yeakley. Chavez rocked a double helping the Cougars to victory.
