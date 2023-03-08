Saturday
Boys varsity basketball
Half Moon Bay 5
Gunn 3
Half Moon Bay had a big chance to blow the game open in the first when a bases-loaded triple play ended the inning.
Cody Debeer scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second off a Tyler Schwartz RBI sac fly. Gunn scored all three of its runs in the top of the third. Cougar pitcher Anthony Kabrich settled down and pitched a clean fourth inning.
Devin Costa entered in the fifth and executed a great pickoff with Liam Harrington to eliminate the Gunn threat. PJ Modena started the rally with a deep double to left centerfield. Trevor Coruccini was hit by a pitch, and Harrington reached on an error. Modena scored on the error, and Coruccini scored on an Aidan Vazquez RBI sac fly. Harrington scored on a clutch two-out RBI single from Debeer giving HMB a 4-3 lead after 5. It would be all the home team needed.
Friday
Coed swimming
Half Moon Bay 1
Hillsdale 0
The Cougars traveled to San Mateo and both boys and girls emerged victorious. The boys won 97-71 and the girls 96-69. With the strong performance, the Cougars won the first dual of the season.
Girls varsity softball
Half Moon Bay 17
Mountain View 9
The Cougars took the lead late in the game and won under the lights.
The game was tied at 9 with the Cougars batting in the bottom of the sixth when Mia Modena doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.
Kendall Barmore led the Cougars to victory by driving in seven runs. Barmore went 3 for 5 at the plate. Angelina Yeakley led things off in the circle for Half Moon Bay. The right-hander surrendered six runs on two hits over 2 2/3 innings, striking out one.
Thursday
Boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 5
San Mateo 1
Liam Harrington started on the mound, and he was efficient. Harrington struck out three and only allowed one run as he earned the win. He scored the first run of the game as he doubled and scored on an Aidan Vazquez RBI single in the first.
