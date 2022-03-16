Saturday
Boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 11
The Kings Academy 5
Jared Mettam scored the first run of the game after he singled, and Kai Zanette drove him home with a single.
The Cougars blew the game wide open with a five-run second inning. Liam Harrington led off with a single and Sam Lowings and Gavin Giacotto both walked to load the bases. Ryan Harrington would drive in his brother with a sacrifice fly. Mettam walked to again load the bases. Trevor Coruccini smoked a double down the line to clear the bases and drive in three runs. William Moffitt singled in Coruccini making it 6-1. The Cougars never looked back.
Friday
Girls varsity softball
Carlmont 18
Half Moon Bay 0
The Cougars watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover at home.
Co-ed varsity swimming
Half Moon Bay 4
Westmoor 0
The Cougars stand 3-0 after their third dual meet of the season.
The varsity girls won, 73-61, while the varsity boys won, 88-40. Both Half Moon Bay JV squads won as well.
Thursday
Boys varsity tennis
Half Moon Bay 7
Capuchino 0
The Cougars were 3-0 in the Ocean Division of the Peninsula Athletic League after Capuchino had to default all 7 matches. The Peninsula school is starting a new program and trying to get it off the ground after a four-year hiatus.
March 8
Girls varsity softball
The Kings Academy 17
Half Moon Bay 6
Errors and walks turned the tide for the home team at The Kings Academy.
Emily Chavez hit her first home run of the season for the Cougars, a bomb over the centerfield fence.
Boys varsity baseball
Burlingame 2
Half Moon Bay 1
The Cougars played under the lights at Burlingame on Tuesday night in a nonleague contest.
In the top of the sixth, William Moffitt started a rally with a leadoff walk. Gavin Giacotto delivered a clutch two-out RBI double to score Moffitt and make it 2-1, which is how the game ended.
March 4
Boys varsity swimming
Half Moon Bay 99
Terra Nova 45
Dedon Prince set a new personal best in the 50 freestyle, qualifying for the Central Coast Section championship with a time of 22.55.
The Cougar girls also beat Terra Nova, 90-71. Brennan Higaki set a personal best of 59.07 in the 100 freestyle in junior varsity.
March 2
Girls varsity softball
Notre Dame, Belmont 15
Half Moon Bay 1
Emily Seva and Kendall Barmore led the offense for the Cougars in a loss at home.
