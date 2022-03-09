Saturday
Boys varsity baseball
Sequoia 4
Half Moon Bay 2
Ryan Harrington started on the mound, and recorded a 1-2-3 inning in the first. Jared Mettam reached on a hit by pitch, and stole second to get into scoring position. Trevor Coruccini drove in Mettam with a single up the middle to give HMB a 1-0 lead. Liam Harrington pitched the fourth, but the Cougar defense fell apart making multiple errors to give Sequoia three runs.
March 2
Boys varsity tennis
Half Moon Bay 6
Sequoia 1
The Cougars continued their hot start to the season. The outcome was never in question after all four singles players won in straight sets.
Boys varsity baseball
Lincoln 2
Half Moon Bay 1
Half Moon Bay used multiple pitchers throughout the contest. Jared Mettam led with three hits and scored the Cougars' only run. William Moffitt got the RBI with a groundout.
March 1
Boys varsity tennis
Half Moon Bay 4
Woodside 3
The Cougars got off to a hot start in Ocean League play in their opener at Woodside. The squad started off win two sound singles victories by Dante Rodgers and Alex Koron, both in straight sets without giving up a game (6-0, 6-0).
After giving up the first set 3-6, the doubles duo of James Travis and Xavier McKune rebounded to earn a huge victory by taking the final two sets 6-4, 6-4. In No. 1 singles, Brian Booher staved off his competitor to secure the victory for the Cougars with a 7-6 (7-4) third set.
