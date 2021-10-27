Friday
Boys varsity football
Half Moon Bay 42
Burlingame 41
The Cougars took down previously unbeaten Burlingame in a wild game on the road that ended in overtime. The Cougars improved to 3-4 and will next play Sacred Heart Prep in Atherton.
Half Moon Bay started the scoring with six minutes to go in the first quarter when quarterback William Moffitt punched it in from the 3. Burlingame answered quickly with an 18-yard touchdown pass. A 54-yard TD strike to Jack Furr ended the Cougar scoring in the half. The Panthers missed a PAT in the second quarter and that would prove crucial.
The Cougars were down 26-14 midway through the third quarter. Quinn McCauley rattled off a couple key runs in route to a touchdown that tightened the score. Half Moon Bay went up 34-26 after nifty runs by Moffitt.
The game ended in a 34-34 tie. Burlingame struck first in overtime and it was 41-34. But McCauley scored on a rushing touchdown and Moffitt ran in a 2-point conversion to give the Cougars their final margin of victory.
Thursday
Girls varsity volleyball
Half Moon Bay 3
Westmoor 0
The Cougars secured a Peninsula Athletic League championship with their win in three sets.
Shea Wakasa had 13 kills, Mia Etheridge had 10 kills and five aces, and Tani Vogel picked up 13 digs.
Even with all that, the highlight may have been the Dig Pink fundraiser for breast cancer research. Madelyn Mullins organized the sold-out bake sale, gym decorations, T-shirts for both teams and promotional posters.
Girls JV volleyball
Half Moon Bay 2
Westmoor 1
The Cougars remained unbeaten in league and moved to 23-4 overall after defeating the Westmoor Rams in a hard-fought three-set match.
The Cougar offense was led by Ava Cardiel with 11 kills and one ace, Emily Lunasin with six kills and Gabby Harrison with four kills. Aliya Wicks contributed 14 assists and Amelia Ortolan contributed 13 assists. The Cougar defense was led by Fiona Alfaro with seven digs and Gabby Harrison with five digs.
Boys varsity water polo
Terra Nova 6
Half Moon Bay 5
The Cougars lost a heartbreaker despite incredible defense and the fact that they were up by one goal with a minute left to play.
Goalkeeping by Nealan Lamprecht was riveting — and on top of it all, he blocked a penalty shot. Myles Rippberger led Half Moon Bay in scoring with two goals to combine with one each by Robert Simmons, Wyatt Brians, and Sammy Fisher.
Oct. 19
Girls varsity volleyball
Half Moon Bay 3
S. San Francisco 0
The Cougars won their last road match of the regular season in three sets. The Cougars are now 12-0 and have two remaining home games in the regular season.
Girls JV volleyball
Half Moon Bay 2
S. San Francisco 0
The Cougars move to 12-0 in league and 22-4 overall with a win over South San Francisco.
The Cougar offense was led by Aliya Wicks with eight aces and eight assists, Emma Sandel with five aces and one kill, and Amelia Ortolan with five aces and three assists. The defense was led by Gabby Harrison with four digs and Fiona Alfaro with two digs.
Boys varsity water polo
Half Moon Bay 14
Capuchino 2
The Cougars were in control from start to finish, with starters and bench players alike putting in some great performances. Wyatt Brians led scoring with five goals — including one from a power play. Myles Rippberger had four, Robert Simmons scored three, and Jack Southerland put in two.
