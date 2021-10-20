Thursday
Girls varsity volleyball
Half Moon Bay 3
El Camino 0
All three girls teams won for Half Moon Bay. The freshmen and JV won in two sets, and varsity took all three sets against El Camino High School.
The varsity offense once again ran through a variety of hitters, including Mia Etheridge who had 10 kills and 17 digs, Grace Bigelow-Leth and Iris Grant with nine kills, and Shea Wakasa and Maisie Eliashof who each had five kills.
Joey Vetrone and Natalie Inglis combined for 37 assists.
Girls varsity tennis
Burlingame 7
Half Moon Bay 0
Stephanie Spencer (singles 4) had the closest match of the day for the Cougars, narrowly missing forcing a third set.
Oct. 13
Girls varsity golf
Woodside 213
Half Moon Bay 227
The Cougars finished the regular season at home. The Half Moon Bay medalist for the day was Alexa Godoy, who scored a 42 followed by Xochitl Godoy with a 44.
Boys varsity water polo
Sequoia 7
Half Moon Bay 4
The Cougars closed the first quarter with a 2-1 lead, but Sequoia came back in the second and kept the edge until the final whistle.
Wyatt Brians had two goals for the Cougars and Pete Hessen and Myles Rippberger each had one.
Oct. 12
Girls varsity volleyball
Half Moon Bay 3
Jefferson 0
Setters Natalie Inglis and Joey Vetrone combined for 43 assists for the winning Cougars. Mia Etheridge led the way with eight kills, followed by Shea Wakasa, Veronica Vasquez, Iris Grant, Emily Jenar and Hannah Paikwho who each recorded five kills.
The varsity record stood at 19-5 overall and 10-0 in league play.
Girls JV volleyball
Half Moon Bay 2
Jefferson 0
The Cougars extended their unbeaten league record to 10-0 with a win over Jefferson.
The offense was led by Emily Lunasin with five service aces and two kills, Ava Cardiel with three aces and four kills, and Gabby Harrison with four aces and two kills. The Cougar Defense was led by Gabby Harrison with three digs and Emma Sandel with an impressive block.
Girls varsity tennis
Woodside 4
Half Moon Bay 3
Half Moon Bay recorded wins in Singles 1 (Charlotte Ragozin), Singles 2 (Emma Sprankle) and Singles 3 (Norah Lynch). Woodside took Singles 4 and the three doubles matches.
Oct. 11
Girls varsity water polo
Half Moon Bay 15
San Mateo 9
The girls avenged their only loss so far this season. The Cougars started off strong and were up 12-5 at the half.
The Bearcats held the Cougars to three goals in the second half, but only scored four, which wasn’t enough to overcome their first-half deficit. Jess Palmer-Sammons led the scoring with eight goals. Kaiya Hanepen and Holly Quick both scored two and Callie Hoffman, Sydney McGuirk, and Kay Hildebrand each contributed one. Phoebe Grant played strong in goal, and the rest of the Cougars’ defense came up with key steals when they needed to.
Boys varsity water polo
Half Moon Bay 13
San Mateo 8
The Cougars faced a tough opponent but took an early lead with a Myles Rippberger goal in the first power play. The lead grew steadily, with Rippberger eventually scoring eight.
Wyatt Brians and Dedon Prince each scored goals before fouling out; additional points came from Taj Polonchek and Sammy Fisher.
Earlier, the boys junior varsity rode a strong defensive performance into overtime, but ultimately lost in sudden death, 8-7.
