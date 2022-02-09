Monday
Girls basketball
Half Moon Bay 54
S. San Francisco 17
Cougars improve to 17-4 overall and 9-0 in Peninsula Athletic League play. The Cougars held South San Francisco without a field goal in the first half and led 36-4 heading into the break.
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 56
S. San Francisco 35
Half Moon Bay limited South San Francisco to just 13 points in the first half and offensively were led by the inside scoring of Owen Wooliever (11 points) and Jaeden Hutchin (6).
Friday
Girls basketball
Half Moon Bay 58
El Camino 26
The first meeting between the two teams was a 14-point win by Half Moon Bay in which the Cougars didn’t pull away until the fourth quarter. The second meeting was a little different with Half Moon Bay going on a 20-2 first quarter run.
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 68
El Camino 48
In front of a vocal Friday night El Camino crowd, the Cougars continued their PAL North dominance upping their record to 11-0 (13-7 overall). The Cougars got big scoring and contributions from the bench. Jaeden Hutchins was 7 of 9 from the field for 16 points.
Feb. 2
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 52
Westmoor 42
Despite being down as much as 10 in the second half, Half Moon Bay turned up the defensive pressure and then finished on the strength of 3s from Drew Dorwin and Gavin Glynn to win at home.
With the win, Half Moon Bay maintained first place at 10-0 in the PAL North and 12-7 overall. Dorwin (16 points) made his final four shots and Glynn (17 points) had three 3s in the second half.
Girls basketball
Half Moon Bay 56
Westmoor 42
The Cougars improved to 7-0 in league, largely on the strength of a blistering start. They outscored Westmoor, 19-8, in the first quarter.
Feb. 1
Girls soccer
Half Moon Bay 3
El Camino 1
The Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity soccer team defeated El Camino on the road. Deja Spikes scored two goals with assists from Jess Palmer-Sammons and Zoe Bowman. Anna Bikle scored as well with an assist from Emily Figueroa.
The JV team defeated El Camino, 7-0, with goals from Solé Bettencourt, Alex Sardella, Anna McMillan, Bella Mendez and Diana Castaneda.
Girls basketball
Half Moon Bay 63
Oceana 26
The Cougars improve to 14-4 overall and 6-0 in Peninsula Athletic League play with the road win.
With the defensive energy high, multiple Cougars scored as the ball and buckets went around the team. Defensively, Oceana was held to 19 first-half points with only five more points being scored up until the 1.5-minute mark in the fourth quarter.
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 66
Oceana 25
With a big lead and two more league games later in the week, Shane Krawetz, Ryan Harrington, Dom Faenzi, Owen Miller and Gavin Glynn brought the win home in the fourth, scoring at will and limiting Oceana to a paltry four points in the final quarter.
