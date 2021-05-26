Saturday
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 13
Hillsdale 2
The Cougars jumped all over Hillsdale for five runs in the first.
Ryan Harrington threw three innings and earned the win. Liam Harrington threw two innings in relief, striking out six batters. Top hitters for Half Moon Bay were Aidan Vazquez 2-for-4, Kai Zanette 2-for-4 with an RBI, David Nieves 1-for-3 with RBI, Tanner Bye 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Trevor Coruccini 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
Boys basketball
St. Joseph Notre Dame 75
Half Moon Bay 70
Half Moon Bay played in Alameda, falling in overtime to the Pilots. It was only the Cougars’ third loss of the season.
HMB made several early turnovers and missed several shots at the start of the game, but eventually righted the ship. However, the Pilots made all six free throws in overtime to seal a win that was St. Joseph Notre Dame Coach Don Lippi’s 900th of his long career.
Friday
Boys golf
Half Moon Bay 188
Woodside 191
The Half Moon Bay boys were able to hold off Woodside by three strokes to obtain their final win of the regular season.
Medalist honors go to Pablo Jaramillo with a 30 (3 over par) finish. Coming in the clutch for the boys is Noah Courtney with two consecutive pars to finish off his round which definitely helped in securing the win. The boys move on to Peninsula Athletic League playoffs at Crystal Springs.
Thursday
Boys golf
Aragon 217
Half Moon Bay 230
The boys had to battle the elements and play in blustery conditions. The Cougars started strong, but the wind got the best of both teams.
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 6
Menlo-Atherton 3
M-A entered the game with a perfect league record of 10-0, and a 13-game winning streak. But Josh Dybalski set the tone on the mound as he pitched a 1-2-3 first inning. The Cougars took a 2-0 lead in the first inning — after a leadoff line drive by Tristan Hofmann — and never looked back.
May 19
Boys soccer
Half Moon Bay 4
Sequoia 3
The first Cougar goal was scored by junior striker Angel Ramirez, winning the ball from the Sequoia defender. The second was a cross from freshman Yovanni Maldonaldo to senior Fernando Ramirez. Pablo Jaramillo scored the third goal and in the final minutes of the game. Colton Mills sent a perfect ball into the box off of a free kick to set up the winning goal.
Aidan Bautista gave a strong defensive performance along with Nathan Freitas in the midfield.
Boys water polo
Half Moon Bay 14
Capuchino 2
The Cougars defense completely shut down any moves by the Mustangs. The first quarter ended 1-1 but Half Moon Bay picked it up to score three in the second and third quarters and then seven in the fourth. One memorable play in the fourth quarter featured a sneaky pass from Kai Guevara to Jacob Wyman who tipped it in. It was a great defensive showing in the cage from Keaghan Morrissey.
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 69
Menlo-Atherton 45
While the Cougars weren’t at their best, it was yet another win featuring a team effort with points and rebounds from eight different players, assists from seven players, and Coach John Parsons playing nine of his roster more than nine minutes each.
Making it all work were Sean Ediger (another six assists, three steals and four rebounds), Lukas Meighen (five boards, two assists), and Owen Wooliever (three rebounds, two steals, two assists). Zeke Syme made four of six free throws scoring six. The Cougars were 15-2 after the win.
May 18
Girls soccer
Half Moon Bay 2
Jefferson 0
The Cougars celebrated senior players Bree Marshall, Laura Moctezuma, Kaija Higdon and Amanda Taillon, sending them off with another victory.
Half Moon Bay struggled to find a rhythm in the first half. However, in the second half, it became clear why Half Moon Bay is undefeated in league this season. The Cougars had several attacks before Alex Lourenco was able to thread a nice pass in front of goal to Denely Acosta who flicked it in for the first goal. Denely then assisted with a through ball to freshman Isabel Ortega for a one-on-one breakaway that she buried in the left corner of the goal. Maya Boysen delivered another stellar performance in goal and has not allowed a single goal scored in league play this season.
The Cougars end the season with an overall of 6-1-1 and 3-0-1 in league.
Baseball
Menlo-Atherton 10
Half Moon Bay 1
M-A jumped all over the Cougars, scoring in the first three innings to make it 7-0. Half Moon Bay scored its only run on the day in the fourth as David Nieves drove in William Moffitt with a double.
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 71
Piedmont Hills 61
The Cougars were led by Ben McKnight scoring inside and out for 22 points along with six rebounds. As part of the team effort, Mykola Ediger had 11 rebounds (nine in the first half alone) and nine points. Sean Ediger scored eight and continued finding shooters with eight assists. Lukas Meighen scored 10 and had four rebounds and Sean Kennedy scored eight fourth-quarter points. Notably, the Cougars shot 56 % from the 3-point line.
May 17
Boys water polo
Sequoia 10
Half Moon Bay 5
Half Moon Bay's powerful perimeter defense shut down the opposing team in many possessions and only allowed one outside shot from Sequoia. The second and third quarters were where the Cougars needed to step it up. Cougars was Kai Guevara and Ren Terwey with two each, and Bobby Simmons with one.
Boys soccer
Half Moon Bay 2
Hillsdale 2
Cougar goals were scored by Pablo Jaramillo, assisted by Aidan Bautista, and Angel Ramirez, assisted by Nathan Freitas. Outstanding goalkeeping from Luis Evangelista with defensive standout performances from Connor Moore and Sebastian Anguiano kept the Hillsdale team out of goal.
