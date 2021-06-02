Saturday
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 8
Sacred Heart Prep 3
Ryan Harrington started on the mound for the Cougars and he was on the top of his game.
Half Moon Bay broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth as Aidan Vazquez drew a leadoff walk, which was followed by a Coleman Colucci RBI double. Colucci wound up stealing home after William Moffitt got into a rundown. Tanner Bye scored on an RBI double by Liam Harrington. Harrington and David Nieves both scored on a single from Kai Zanette to make it 5-0 Cougars and that was all they would need.
Thursday
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 5
San Mateo 2
The Cougars jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Aidan Vazquez singled, and scored on a first and third situation. William Moffitt singled, and scored on a Tanner Bye single.
In the sixth inning, Jared Mettam delivered with a two-run line drive shot over the left field wall for his first career varsity home run.
May 26
Girls basketball
Half Moon Bay 56
Woodside 43
Woodside went on a 16-0 run to start the game. Half Moon Bay did not get their first basket until two minutes left in the first quarter. But from that point on, the Cougars outscored Woodside.
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 65
Woodside 55
Woodside came out strong and it took Half Moon Bay until halftime to even the score before gaining the lead in the third and finally winning by 10. Especially in the second half, the Cougars stepped up the pressure and effort, forcing 22 turnovers leading directly to 18 points. The Cougars grabbed 19 offensive rebounds resulting in 20 second-chance points.
May 25
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 6
San Mateo 1
The Cougars jumped on top with a run in the first and pitcher Josh Dybalski made sure the San Mateo bats stayed silent.
In the bottom of the fifth, David Nieves hit a double that was misplayed in the field allowing him to circle the bases. Tristan Hofmann also hit a double to score two in the inning.
Dybalski got out of a bases-loaded jam to complete the game.
Girls basketball
Half Moon Bay 55
Menlo-Atherton 45
After the slow start, Half Moon Bay was able to build a steady lead but yet never able to completely pull away.
With the win, Half Moon Bay qualifies for the Central Coast Section Tournament for the ninth consecutive year.
Boys water polo
Terra Nova 11
Half Moon Bay 8
The teams were well-matched on speed and strength, but ultimately Half Moon Bay did not score enough goals in the first half of the game.
Wyatt Brians won the sprint in the third quarter, which set the Cougars up for a great second half as they outscored the Tigers by one point. However, it was not enough to catch up and win the game. Scoring for the Cougars were Myles Rippberger with three goals, Bobby Simmons with two and Elijah Lurie, Wyatt Brians and Ren Terwey with one each.
May 24
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 65
Mt. Eden 59
The Cougars overcame turnovers by shooting better than 50 percent from the field and 13 of 18 from the 3-point arc. Lukas Meighen played well in each quarter to lead Half Moon Bay with 17 points, including four of five 3s and six rebounds.
