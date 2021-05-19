Saturday
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 17
Kings Academy 3
Ryan Harrington started his first varsity game on the mound with a 1-2-3 first inning and threw four solid innings to earn the win.
David Nieves tripled to drive in two runs in the route. The Cougars batted around the lineup in the fifth inning.
Friday
Boys soccer
Half Moon Bay 4
Aragon 3
The Cougars won on a strong offensive performance from Angel Ramirez who scored three goals off of three assists from Pablo Jaramillo. Also, connecting were Nathan Freitas who assisted Gael Segura's first goal as a varsity player.
Defensively, Julian DeJesus, Colton Mills, Eric Dubois, Connor Moore, Sebastian Anguiano and Yovanni Maldonado worked hard to control a strong offensive Aragon squad.
Luis Evangelista who has had strong performances in every game this season made multiple saves.
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 63
Sequoia 50
Though allowing 15 more points to Sequoia than in their first meeting, HMB led by as much as 24 in a game that was never really in jeopardy. Early on, Zeke Syme was aggressive on drives to the hoop scoring and drawing fouls, and Ben McKnight added buckets slashing through the paint while also patrolling the interior on defense.
Boys golf
Woodside 224
Half Moon Bay 232
It came down to the wire and the Cougars’ medalist was Sean Pyle with a 40. The boys will look to finish the season strong next week with a row of matches set on the schedule.
Thursday
Boys golf
Half Moon Bay 209
Menlo-Atherton 236
The Cougars improved from previous matches to grab a win. Great first tee shots led to a balanced effort. Noah Courtney bombed one off the tee to within a short wedge distance to start off on hole 1. Medalist honors goes to Sean Pyle with an even par 35.
Girls soccer
Half Moon Bay 2
Jefferson 0
Denely Acosta scored both goals. Assists were delivered by Kai Sanchez and Bree Marshall. Maya Boysen secured the shutout.
The Cougars had not been scored on in league play this season and were playing for the league title on Tuesday, after Review print deadlines.
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 14
Woodside 10
The Cougars were already up 10-7 in the sixth when Woodside pitchers ran out of gas. Two Cougars reached on walks when Liam Harrington hustled for a double and knocked in David Nieves. The big hit again came from William Moffitt as he delivered a two-out, bases-loaded double giving him six RBIs on the day.
Boys water polo
Half Moon Bay 22
San Mateo 10
Cougars started out strong and kept that same energy the whole game. San Mateo's offense in the first half of the game could not get past the Cougar defense with 25 total steals racked up by the end of the game. Sophomore Wyatt Brians went 4 for 4, winning every sprint.
Freshman goalie Benjamin Dodge stayed in the cage during the whole game with 7 blocks and 2 steals.
May 12
Girls basketball
Sequoia 35
Half Moon Bay 33
Sequoia's methodical pace powered by a zone defense, allowed the Ravens to hang around and eventually take the lead with less than a minute left in the game. The Cougars had multiple chances to not only tie but re-take the lead they held for the entire game but couldn’t get it done late in the game.
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 71
Sequoia 44
The Cougars ran roughshod over the Ravens in Redwood City to move to 10-2 overall and notch a win in their debut game in the makeshift 2021 league.
Zeke Syme scored 19 and stole the ball six times. Sean Kennedy had 24 points to lead Cougar scorers.
May 11
Baseball
Woodside 13
Half Moon Bay 3
Half Moon Bay’s Liam Harrington started on the mound with three shutout innings. The Cougars scored first as Aidan Vazquez executed a bunt and run with Jared Mettam to get Mettam all the way from first to third. Coleman Colucci drove in Mettam for an RBI single. In the bottom of the second, David Nieves led off with a deep triple to right field and later scored on an RBI groundout by Tristan Hoffman. From there, Woodside took control.
