Thursday
Boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 14
Woodside 2
Half Moon Bay swept its season series against Woodside as Ryan Harrington threw a shutout first inning, and the offense produced more than enough to secure a Cougar victory.
William Moffitt led the way offensively with two extra base hits including a double and a triple. Moffitt scored two runs, and drove in three RBIs. Trevor Coruccini delivered two hits, and three RBIs. Liam Harrington collected two hits with a double, two runs scored, and an RBI. Jared Mettam reached a milestone as he reached 31 stolen bases, and scored two runs.
April 26
Boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 20
Woodside 4
The Cougars scored two runs in the first as Jared Mettam singled and scored on a Trevor Coruccini single then Coruccini scored on a Gavin Giacotto sacrifice fly. It was a big road win in a Peninsula Athletic League contest.
In the third inning William Moffitt delivered a sky-high three-run home run to left field making it 5-0 Cougars. From this point on HMB took complete control over the game. Mettam would double and hit two three-run homers.
