May 10
Boys junior varsity baseball
Menlo School 8
Half Moon Bay 5
Menlo School fired up the offense in the first inning and went on to win in Atherton.
The Cougars evened things up at 2 in the top of the second inning. Giovanni Ormando grounded out into a double play, scoring two runs. Menlo School pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning.
Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich led Half Moon Bay with two hits in three at bats. Half Moon Bay Cougars JV stole five bases during the game.
