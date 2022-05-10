Thursday
Boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 8
El Camino 2
Ryan Harrington started on the mound and put up two scoreless innings. Jared Mettam drove in Kai Zanette and Jason Couto with a two-run RBI triple in the second. Mettam was driven in by Trevor Coruccini to make it 3-0 Cougars and that would be all they would need.
May 4
Girls varsity softball
Half Moon Bay 8
Terra Nova 6
The Cougars nabbed the lead late in the game. The game was tied at 6-6 in the top of the 8th when Emily Seva doubled on a 0-1 count scoring fellow senior JuJu Pinterelli.
Half Moon Bay earned the victory despite allowing Terra Nova to score four runs in the sixth inning. Half Moon Bay had its second perfect defensive game in a row. Angelina Yeakley made the most plays with nine.
May 3
Boys varsity baseball
Half Moon Bay 6
El Camino 3
In the top of the fourth, Trevor Coruccini had a leadoff double, and scored on a Gavin Giacotto double making it 1-0 Cougars in a game played on the road. El Camino had a big rally in the bottom of the inning to take a 3-1 lead.
In the fifth, Half Moon Bay got some clutch two-out hitting as both Victor Castro and Ryan Harrington singled to set the table for Jared
Mettam who delivered a deep
three-run home run to left field to
put the Cougars back on top, 4-3,
and they never looked back.
April 29
Girls varsity softball
Half Moon Bay 12
South San Francisco 2
The Cougars licked their wounds after losing two in a row against Mills High School a week earler. The Cougars dropped to second place in Ocean League standings, but on a Friday afternoon, at Karen Villa Field, the Cougars took out their frustration on the Warriors, beating them 12-2.
The Warriors started strong at the top of the first, scoring two runs, but the Cougars matched those runs in the bottom of the same inning with help from an Emily Chaves triple. HMB pulled away for good with one run in the second inning. The Cougars scored four runs in the fifth inning.
