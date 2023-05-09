Friday
Baseball
Friday
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 1
Burlingame 0
Half Moon Bay hosted Burlingame in a PAL league contest Friday afternoon. Liam Harrington started on the mound, and got some defensive help in the first with a 6-4-3 double play. Owen Miller made a sliding catch on right field, and got the double play as he threw to first base to end the third inning. Again in the fourth inning Miller went to a slide to save a base hit, and Harrington ended the inning with a comebacker to the mound. In the fifth Aidan Vazquez caught a line drive at third, and immediately threw to Trevor Coruccini at second to get an inning-ending double play.
Half Moon Bay broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth as Ryan Harrington singled and later scored on a single from Liam Harrington.
Softball
Half Moon Bay 15
Jefferson 0
The Class of 2023 seniors celebrated their final home game of the regular season at Karen Villa Field.
Anneka O'Brien, senior catcher for the Cougars, got on with a walk. Senior Camyrn Bye had an RBI. Starting things off on the mound was senior Kendall Barmore. She collected six strikeouts as well as hitting 2-for-3 with a triple. Emily Chavez had a double and made her triumphant return to the mound in the third inning striking out two Jefferson players.
