Basketball players bond with kids, community
Super fans filled the Cabrillo Event Center at Cunha Intermediate School in Half Moon Bay on Sunday to watch the goofy, gifted and big-hearted Harlem Wizards.
More than 850 spectators watched the professional basketball players square off with a home team consisting of community members and representatives from four area schools: Cunha Intermediate, El Granada Elementary, Farallone View and Hatch Elementary. The antics-packed game was a fundraiser organized by the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside.
It became clear this was no ordinary basketball game within the first two minutes. After the home team missed a basket, the Wizards stopped in their tracks and calmly gave the ball back.
“Let’s try that again,” said game announcer Rashaan Barner, who is road manager for the Wizards.
“We just try to make sure everyone is having fun because it’s for the kids and the community,” said Wizard Rob Young, aka “Smooth.”
Mixed in with the Wizards’ goodwill was some exciting basketball. After making a slam dunk — the first of many for the Wizards — Joseph Bunce-Grenon, aka “Jet,” dangled from the rim with one hand while he waved to fans with the other. The Wizards also stunned with a precision passing game every time they reached their end of the court, giving the home players a chance to practice defense.
Lynne Carlton, one of the players representing Hatch Elementary School, surprised everyone including herself when she took the ball away from a Wizard at one point.
“That was the biggest steal of my life,” said Carlton. “I haven’t touched a basketball since the eighth grade.”
The score inched up evenly between the two teams until eventually the scoreboard became all but forgotten.
Halftime was probably the most basketball-crazed part of the entire event. Young fans flooded the court, waiting in long lines for their favorite Wizard to sign a water bottle, poster or basketball. Kids of all heights and athletic abilities spent the entire break swarming under the baskets as balls popped up in the air like popcorn in a popper.
One highlight after halftime was 9-year-old Ava Castro’s victory in the musical chair event, in which three girls competed against two boys. When Castro’s accomplishment left her a little bit dazed, Young reminded her to keep breathing in and out.
“I’m not really good at basketball,” said Castro. “I was surprised I even got chosen!”
The big event on Sunday was spearheaded by Jill Jacobson, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside. Along with supporting parent-teacher organizations at the participating schools, she said the money that was raised will fund sports and coaching for the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside and Cunha Intermediate School.
