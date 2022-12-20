Fans of alley-oops and basketball tricks are in for a treat. From 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 22, the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside will be hosting the world-famous Harlem Wizards. The professional basketball team will be dunking and dribbling to raise funds for Parent Teacher Organizations on the Coastside and the athletics program at Cunha Intermediate School in Half Moon Bay.
Tickets must be purchased online in advance. After receiving their tickets via email, spectators will need to print out hard copies to present at the game. Note that the online box office will close three hours prior to tip-off.
