Laura Ely likes fast cars, but you will never find her speeding on the highway.
“I don’t do that anymore because I wait and do it on the track now,” said Ely, a member of the Black Sheep Racing team that has been traveling to Wisconsin and Texas this summer to compete in amateur racing events.
Seven years ago, around the time Ely moved to Half Moon Bay, the high-performance racetrack beckoned to the former car salesperson and she heeded the call. Six to eight weekends a year, Ely races her personal car — she currently drives a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car — at pro-am competitions in different parts of the country. Ely’s top speed to date is 169 mph.
What’s it like driving around a racetrack in a fast, furious car? “Think of road rage for 30 minutes solid,” said Ely, explaining that she primarily competes in sprints rather than endurance races.
As hobbies go, amateur racing is pretty risky. “The second race I was ever in, I hit a car,” said Ely. “I made a bad judgment and then I spun out.” On two subsequent occasions, she ran into the track guardrail. Once she hit a tire barrier.
“And even this season I had a crash with my friend’s car right after we bought it,” said Ely. “I spun off and hit the concrete wall because I just made a mistake.”
It’s the successes, of course, that keep Ely behind the wheel. She often places first or second in races, and she has already won several titles in her short career, including the Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West Championship in 2022. This honor was underscored by the fact that Ely was the only female competitor.
Last year, Ely was invited to “Night of Champions” at the Porsche headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, a prestigious event for elite Porsche racecar drivers that she first attended in 2018.
Ely, who grew up admiring famous drivers like two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr., and Formula One World Champion Nigel Mansell, said she has always been a big fan of car racing. After the proceeds of a successful software business gave her the financial means to race cars as a hobby, Ely started participating in high-speed track days organized by Hooked on Driving.
“Once I started doing track days, I could tell I wanted to do more,” said Ely. “I wanted to compete.” After that, she bought her first race car, a Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport, one of two ready-to-race vehicles sold directly by Porsche Motorsports to customers, with roll bars and race seats.
“As I got older, I think I just became more comfortable with who I was,” said Ely, reflecting on her decision to put the pedal to the metal in the amateur racing circuit.
Currently, Ely is mentoring the next generation of female racecar drivers through Girls With Drive, a nonprofit that she founded to help girls gain a foothold in male-dominated fields like car racing. Speed, said Ely, is only one component of the motorsport.
“Anyone can drive in a straight line and push the gas pedal all the way to the floor, right?” said Ely. “The corner entries and exits are where the differences lie in a person’s abilities. The fastest line through the corners will start out wide and then cut down and then go out wide again. You’re trying to make a straight line out of a curve because it carries more speed. Learning how to take corners fast is what separates the better drivers.
“And you have to have some guts,” she added.
