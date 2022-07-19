Since opening in 2016, the Half Moon Bay Skate Park often echoes with the sound of wheels and decks against cement as locals young and old ride around the bowl. But while a popular spot for skaters, the park was never the site of a large, organized skateboarding event.
When approached by the Northern California Amateur Skateboard League about an all-ages skateboarding competition on the Coastside, Eddie Behle, recreation supervisor for the city of Half Moon Bay, was all for it. After talking to Matthew Chidester, the deputy city manager and a skateboarder, Behle set out to make it happen.
“We thought they had a pretty great mission just to spread the word of skateboarding and engaging kids and building up their interest,” said Behle. “That mixed with the fact that we have a pretty great skate park next to us, that we don’t get to utilize a lot in regards to recreational programming, it was just a great opportunity to serve the skateboard community and utilize our facilities.”
The event, run by the nonprofit Skate XP, will take place on Aug. 6 at the skatepark, 535 Kelly Ave.
“I think just from a recreation standpoint, it’s important for kids to be out and experiencing the world outside, and skateboarding is something awesome that we want to promote,” said Behle. “I also think it’s important because it’s an area of our community that hasn’t had an opportunity like this.”
For the vertical skating and bowl, registration starts at 9 a.m. and the contest starts at 10 a.m. Registration for the park and mini ramp starts at 11 a.m., and the contest starts immediately after the bowl contest. The final category, the street contest, opens registration at noon, and the contest will start at 1 p.m. or immediately following the park and mini ramp. Medals will be awarded for the top five in all groups, and overall awards and points will qualify for national championship trophies. All points from the contest will be included in the Boardr Am rankings database.
“I think it’s going to be great, not just for advocating for kids being outdoors, but also engaging kids that are currently or may be interested in skateboarding in the future. Just building the sport that way,” said Behle.
Registration is $35 for a CASL member, and $55 for a nonmember for the first category, and $30 for each additional category.
Check caslusf.com and Facebook for updates and additions to the schedule. For more information, contact norcasl@skatexp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.