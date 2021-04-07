April 3
Hillsborough Blue 8
HMB Juniors 3
On a gray Opening Day, the Half Moon Bay Little League Juniors’ bats were cold, striking out 12 times. They managed three hits in the loss.
Tyler Schwartz doubled and Andreas Hipkins and Brady Miller each singled for Half Moon Bay. Miller manufactured a run from that hit by swiping second, third and home. Adding to Miller’s three bags, the team went 6-for-7 in steals; Schwartz stole two and Hipkins stole one.
Half Moon Bay pitchers Anthony Hnatt-Kabrich, Conner Heath and Maverick Johnson combined for seven strikeouts, giving up seven hits.
