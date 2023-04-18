Sunday
Minors
Duartes Tavern 11
Brush Hog Tree Care 8
Bobby Power started the game for Brush Hog Tree Care. He surrendered one run on two hits over 1 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking one. Finn Conlon, Will Pickard, Luke Rosenthal and Aaron Barbour came in as relievers.
Power and Jameson Meinhardt stole home in the first inning to get the team on the board. Power hit a triple and stole home in the fourth to start a rally. Conlon smacked a double in the fifth to score two runs and tie the game at 8-8.
Harrison Foster had a strong defensive game, making a tough play at second for an out in the second inning.
Saturday
Majors
HMB Lions Club 7
Foster City Tigers 5
The lead changed late in this one and the Lions Club came out on top.
In the top of the third inning, the Lions tied things up, 3-3, when Grey Taner drew a walk, scoring one run. The Lions took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Macklin Connell doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs. The Lions continued to build their lead, adding one run in the fifth and sixth innings.
Josh Formolo led things off on the pitcher's mound for the Lions. He allowed three runs on one hit and struck out three. Macklin Connell and Dom Seaton pitched the middle innings, combining to strike out eight batters, and Reese Rosenthal closed out the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, striking out one.
The Lions tallied 12 hits in the game. Connell, Formolo and Oliver Hophan each racked up multiple hits for the Lions. Adam Willits led the charge defensively for the HMB Lions Club with five put-outs. Sean Simmons helped keep the Lions in the game behind the plate in the late innings, tagging out two runners trying to score at home.
