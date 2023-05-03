HMB girls win PAL title in pool
The Half Moon Bay High School girls won a Peninsula Athletic League championship on Saturday, finishing first in the Ocean Division. The boys took second place in the league finale.
The boys and girls teams finished a perfect 8-0 in dual swim meets this season.
Cougars move ahead on track
Half Moon Bay High School athletes excelled in a track and field meet last week. In the varsity division, Stephanie Spencer finished in fourth place in the discus throw. It was Spencer’s second straight season of making it to the Central Coast Section meet in the discus.
Other athletes that advanced to Peninsula Athletic League finals next week, in which CCS qualifying will be decided in their events, are:
Connor Kalos in the 110 high hurdles and 300 intermediate hurdles, and Moss Michelson in the 1,600 and 800. Also Nathan Loof in the 800, Hideto Hara, Ace Gilkey and Sonny Ramirez in the 3,200, and Peter Valdez in the discus.
Kamryn Lamprecht will represent the girls in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Deia Kerseg will be in the 1,600 and 3,200, Belinda Morales in the 3,200, and Alexa Godoy in the shot put.
Frosh Lucy Collins won the 1,600m run in 5:36 among frosh-soph competitors. She is the PAL champion. She also finished in second place for the 800. Jamie Bikle finished sixth in the 800. Elkin Lopez finished sixth in the 3,200m run.
Saturday
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 10
Soquel 2
Half Moon Bay traveled to Soquel for a nonleague contest and returned a winner.
Connor Heath started on the mound, throwing five innings to earn the win. Heath allowed one earned run, with three strikeouts. Trevor Coruccini allowed no runs with two strikeouts as he pitched the final two innings.
The Cougars were led by Aidan Vazquez at the plate. Vazquez had two doubles, and three runs scored. PJ Modena went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and two runs scored. Jason Couto went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Owen Miller went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Ryan Harrington delivered a big two-RBI double. Liam Harrington, Maison Vining, and Coruccini also singled.
Friday
Softball
Half Moon Bay 9
Cupertino 3
In the first inning, the Cougars got their offense started when Cami Bye scored a run on a double.
Kendall Barmore was credited with the victory for the Cougars. The pitcher lasted seven innings, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out three. The Cougars racked up 11 hits in the game. Anneka O'Brien, Sarah Spencer, Emily Chavez, Mia Modena, and Bye managed multiple hits for the Cougars.
Baseball
Aragon 3
Half Moon Bay 2
Aragon got on the scoreboard first with a run off starter Anthony Kabrich in the second inning. Half Moon Bay struggled at the plate leaving 10 runners on base.
The Cougars tied the game with a run in the sixth as Liam Harrington led off with a double, and Owen Miller drove in Harrington with an RBI single. Reliever Devon Costa was cool under pressure as he threw scoreless innings to help push the game into extra innings.
Aidan Vazquez singled and scored on an error as Half Moon Bay took the lead in the top of the eighth inning. Aragon scored two runs of their own to win the game in the bottom of the eighth.
Thursday
Softball
Half Moon Bay 13
El Camino 4
The Cougars ran away with a home win thanks to 12 runs in the first inning. The offensive fire power by the Cougars was led by Mia Modena, Taelor Johnson, Sydney Sarabis, Annaka O'Brien, Emily Chaves and Miranda Sarabis, who all drove in runs. Modena had the big hit, a three-run homer over the fence.
Angelina Yeakley led things off in the pitcher's circle for the Cougars. The right-hander went two innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out two. The Cougars launched one out of the park when Mia Modena hit a three-run homer.
April 26
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 2
Aragon 1
Half Moon Bay hosted Aragon in a league contest and Liam Harrington set the tone as the starting pitcher with a shutout first inning.
The Cougars jumped on Aragon for two runs in the first. Trevor Coruccini singled, then scored on a PJ Modena walk. Liam Harrington walked, and scored on an RBI single by Jason Couto. Aragon scored their lone run in the second.
Harrington pitched six innings, earning the win with five strikeouts.
Softball
Half Moon Bay 10
S. San Francisco 3
The Cougars trailed 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning when they got singles by Seniors Anneka O'Brien and Kendal Barmore, followed by an error on a ball put in play by Emily Chavez and Sydney Sarabia. The inning also featured a triple by Cami Bye and a fielder's choice by Taelor Johnson.
The Cougars evened things up at 1 in the top of the third. Barmore got an RBI on a single. The left-hander got the win for the Cougars lasting seven innings and allowing three runs on six hits and striking out four.
The Cougars scattered 12 hits in the game. Sarabia, Angelina Yeakley, Barmore, Bye and O'Brien all had multiple hits for the Cougars.
