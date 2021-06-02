As graduation for Half Moon Bay High School seniors approaches, students celebrate their accomplishments and look toward the future. Senior student-athletes overcame a unique and challenging year and are wrapping up their seasons with awards and accolades to honor their achievements both on the field and in the classroom.
Half Moon Bay High School held a signing ceremony last week honoring seniors who are going on to play their sport at the college level. Fernando Diaz-Marquez will attend Skyline College and wrestle; Preston Dimas will play football at Chapman College; Kara Griffin Ruwin is going on to play beach volleyball at Tulane University; Tristan Hofmann is heading to the University of Puget Sound to play football; and Annalise Steger will play volleyball at Colorado College next year.
This year both co-valedictorian Rachael Jenar and salutatorian Harrison Nash are student-athletes. Jenar and Nash are among 26 other students who earned a 3.75 or higher grade-point average. They include Genevieve Belmonte, Tanner Bye, Coleman Colucci, Kylie Demartini, Preston Dimas, Caroline Dodge, Josh Dybalski, Mykola Ediger, Sean Ediger, Citlalli Garcia, Kai Guevara, Dana Hammerstrom, Michelle Hernandez, Mitzi Hernandez, Pablo Jaramillo, Kenneth Jones, Sean Kennedy, Mason Liaghat, Elijah Lurie, Briana Marshall, Colton Mills, Laura Moctezuma, Maya Rippberger, Angela Shermoen, Hayley Sperinde, and Annalise Steger who all excelled in the classroom while competing in their respective sports.
The varsity baseball team will be honoring its seniors (Bye, Colucci, Todd Damrosch, Dybalski, Hofmann, and David Nieves) in a pregame ceremony today at 4 p.m.
