This spring Half Moon Bay High School witnessed the revival of a program thought to be extinct: the girls gymnastics team. After five years of dormancy, Half Moon Bay High School sophomore Jaya Miller sought to bring it back to life.
“I started gymnastics when I was 3 years old and I just turned 16,” shared Miller. “I always wanted to do a high school sport and thought it would be fun to do gymnastics.”
With more than a decade of experience under her belt, Miller felt capable of taking on the challenges that come with restarting a sports team. Her role as founder required her to coordinate with staff, coaches and students, covering every aspect from insurance to uniforms.
“The hardest part of getting this program off the ground was the communication,” said Miller. “We had to talk with the athletic director, then Tamara Yearwood (coach of the girls gymnastics team) and a lot of other people to get it going.”
With Miller already aware of the gymnastics talent at the high school, she set about recruiting members for her budding team. After spreading the word and holding tryouts at GymTowne in Moss Beach, Miller had recruited eight members.
“We had three seniors, a junior, three sophomores and a freshman this year. A lot of us, the seniors in particular, had already done gymnastics at GymTowne,” she said. “We had eight members on the team this year. We wanted to keep it small due to a limited number of coaches and gym space, but next year we hope to expand it.”
Under Half Moon Bay High School alum Tamara Yearwood’s watchful eye, the team began to compete. With opponents ranging from Mountain View to Gilroy, this young team began racking up wins in every event from beam to bars.
Its success earned team members a ticket to the Central Coast Section championships, where the team won its division. The team competed in a multitude of events at the championships.
“As a team, we scored the highest on floor. Our other high-scoring events were the beam, floor, bars and vault.” said Miller.
Upon reflecting on their successful season Miller shared, “I hope to keep the gymnastics team going the entire time that I am in high school and hopefully the underclassmen will keep it going after I graduate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.