The Half Moon Bay High School girls basketball team opened its season against a tough and experienced Menlo-Atherton team, which was coming off a 2018-2019 CIF State Division IV Regional Final loss to eventual state champion Oakland Tech. And the Cougars were more than up for the challenge, winning 63-53.
Returning all but two players from that team, M-A was ranked as high as 29th in the Bay Area. The Bears took an early lead in the first quarter and increased it to 9 by halftime.
The third quarter was more of the same as M-A's lead grew to as much as 13 points. However, the Cougars cut that lead to 8 points to start the fourth quarter.
Then the Cougars buckled down and went to the basics of Half Moon Bay basketball. The Cougars went on a 22-4 fourth-quarter run. Their energy and enthusiasm fueled the defensive pressure and their confidence showed on the offensive side with transition layups and smooth half-court offense.
The Cougars outscored the Bears, 30-11, in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars open play tonight in the Mills High School tournament.
Saturday
Girls varsity wrestling
The Half Moon Bay High girls wrestling team competed in its first tournament of the year at the M-A Bear Bash, finishing in 13th place with 38 points. Yessenia Covarrubias and Elisa Mendez won, while Yulianna Arroyo-Gomez and Esmeralda Mendez took second in their divisions.
Taylor Micallef, Sandra Sanchez, Jacqueline Miguel-Dolores and Socorro Aguilar placed third.
In the Novice Division, Alessandra Morales placed second; Belen Luna and Vanessa Penalozza placed third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.