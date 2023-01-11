Anyone who has attended one of Half Moon Bay High School’s football or basketball games will be familiar with the cougar mascot, Cougie. But though many people may know and love the mascot, they may not be so familiar with the person behind the costume.
Victoria Delaney is a senior at Half Moon Bay High School. Her journey with Cougie began when she was an eighth-grader and tried out for the cheerleading team. Though she did not make the cut, she was given the chance to become the high school’s mascot. It was an opportunity that Delaney couldn’t miss.
With Delaney in the costume, Cougie has become a widely loved representation of HMBHS’s school spirit. Delaney’s bright, joyful personality and endless energy make her perfect for the job, students say. You can spot her at every football game waving to the crowd, taking selfies with children who are thrilled to meet her, and dancing.
“I love dancing as Cougie,” she said. She would later demonstrate one of her favorite dance routines. One of her favorite songs to dance to is “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars.
Delaney also attends all the cheer practices and has learned all the cheers that the team does. “The ones with the complicated hand movements, she can do them all with those huge paws,” Denise Delaney, Victoria’s mom, said proudly.
Delaney is interested in continuing to be a mascot in the future.
Delaney was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when she was 3 years old. Though she is finishing her senior year this year, she plans to continue to attend HMBHS for the next four years before possibly moving on to College of San Mateo. Both Delaney and her mom hope that she will be able to continue to play the part of Cougie for the high school and maybe even become a college mascot in the future. Beyond that, “I want to be a Disney cast member,” Delaney said, referring to the employees that work at Disneyland and dress up as Disney characters for visitors.
Delaney’s talent doesn’t end with the costume. She is a part of the HMBHS Chorale and even sang a solo in the chorale’s fall concert. She has also taken part in the high school’s musical productions, most recently playing a dentist’s patient and pizza chef in last year’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” Delaney will also be in the ensemble for the high school’s upcoming musical production of “Urinetown.”
When she isn’t singing, Delaney can be found swimming at Petite Baleen or creating videos with her mom for her popular TikTok account. With a following of over 60,000 people, she keeps viewers entertained with videos featuring Cougie, her many talents, and her life as a high schooler. Alongside her dream of working at Disneyland, Delaney also hopes to be a social media influencer. She is already regularly recognized by people across the Bay Area and is often stopped and asked for photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.