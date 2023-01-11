Anyone who has attended one of Half Moon Bay High School’s football or basketball games will be familiar with the cougar mascot, Cougie. But though many people may know and love the mascot, they may not be so familiar with the person behind the costume.

Victoria Delaney is a senior at Half Moon Bay High School. Her journey with Cougie began when she was an eighth-grader and tried out for the cheerleading team. Though she did not make the cut, she was given the chance to become the high school’s mascot. It was an opportunity that Delaney couldn’t miss.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories