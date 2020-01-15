  1. Home
  2. Local Sports News

The majority of the varsity boys wrestling team from Half Moon Bay High School competed in Gilroy on Saturday at the Bert Mar Invite. The Cougars placed sixth as several participants earned their first varsity medal.

Bo Volynsky-Krug, 134 pounds, smashed his way to the finals and placed second. Fernando Diaz-Marquez, 122 pounds, also finished second. At 184 pounds, Nicolas Mandujano and 197-pound Jesus Chavarin each finished sixth. Brian Tejeda, 162 pounds, placed seventh. 172-pound Lino Valdez and 184-pound Adrian Alvarez placed eighth.

HMB girls are 11th at Napa

The Cougars varsity girls wrestling squad competed in the two-day Napa Tournament over the weekend, placing 11th overall.

The top wrestlers were: 101-pound Yessenia Covarrubiass, who went 3-2. Taylor Micallef (121), 126-pound Leonor Sarabia, 131-pound Alessandra Morales, 131-pound Sandra Sanchez, 143-pound Esme Mendez, 150-pound Jacquline Miguel-Dolores and 162-pound Elisa Mendez all went 2-2.

­— from staff reports

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments