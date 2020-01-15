The majority of the varsity boys wrestling team from Half Moon Bay High School competed in Gilroy on Saturday at the Bert Mar Invite. The Cougars placed sixth as several participants earned their first varsity medal.
Bo Volynsky-Krug, 134 pounds, smashed his way to the finals and placed second. Fernando Diaz-Marquez, 122 pounds, also finished second. At 184 pounds, Nicolas Mandujano and 197-pound Jesus Chavarin each finished sixth. Brian Tejeda, 162 pounds, placed seventh. 172-pound Lino Valdez and 184-pound Adrian Alvarez placed eighth.
HMB girls are 11th at Napa
The Cougars varsity girls wrestling squad competed in the two-day Napa Tournament over the weekend, placing 11th overall.
The top wrestlers were: 101-pound Yessenia Covarrubiass, who went 3-2. Taylor Micallef (121), 126-pound Leonor Sarabia, 131-pound Alessandra Morales, 131-pound Sandra Sanchez, 143-pound Esme Mendez, 150-pound Jacquline Miguel-Dolores and 162-pound Elisa Mendez all went 2-2.
— from staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.