Joey Greco, a member of Half Moon Bay High School’s graduating class of 2018, signed a letter of intent to play with the University of Minnesota, Crookston, baseball team next year.
Greco is one of 10 commits in this signing class for the Golden Eagles, a Division II team in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. With three pitchers graduating, Greco could have a significant role in the rotation.
“Getting to a big school and to really compete has been something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” Greco said. “It’s kind of been a dream of mine.”
After winning two all-league awards for his stellar pitching for the Cougars, Greco began his junior college career at Skyline College, striking out 10 hitters in 21.1 innings between 10 games and two starts. For his sophomore year, he transferred to Cañada College where he started six games and posted a 1-2 record in 34.1 innings with a 4.19 ERA and 16 strikeouts.
Cañada College’s baseball team only played a handful of games before the season was canceled for the year, meaning Greco received an extra year of eligibility. He could play up to three years at Crookston. Greco, a right-handed pitcher who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 195 pounds, spoke with and threw for Crookston’s coaches in December. He visited Crookston’s campus in February.
“I met a bunch of players and liked all of them,” Greco said. “It was just really appealing (and) what I was looking for. The tools they have and the opportunity to get better was a really big pull.”
Specifically, Greco noted the team’s integration of technology into practice. The Golden Eagles use a pitching monitor from Rapsodo, a company that builds technology and analytics software for baseball players. The team’s pitching monitor measures everything including pitch velocity, spin rate, true spin rate, spin axis, spin efficiency and more.
“It has every little detail about your pitch, and it can improve how you’re throwing,” Greco said. “It’s stuff I think will really improve my game.”
Still, the latest technology is just one aspect of the culture change Greco will experience. He’ll still be expected to put in his fair share of time at the gym.
“Joey has the desire and passion to do well here,” head coach Steve Gust said in a press release. “I like what he brings to the table. He is very efficient on the mound and has some impressive pitches. We will work on him getting bigger, stronger and more explosive. He will be an important piece to our staff.”
