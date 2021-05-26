Sean Pyle celebrates

Sean Pyle celebrates an ace earlier this month. Photo courtesy Half Moon Bay Golf Links

Pyle hits hole-in-one

Half Moon Bay High School graduate Sean Pyle scored an ace on the challenging seventh hole on the Ocean Course at Half Moon Bay Golf Links on April 16. Pyle was a letterman on the school’s golf team.

Hole-in-one at links

Mike O’Connor, 68, from Modesto, carded a hole-in-one on the 17th hole of the Old Course at Half Moon Bay Golf Links on May 6. He was using a 4-iron hybrid. O'Connor reports that this is his second ace.

— from staff reports

