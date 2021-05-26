Pyle hits hole-in-one
Half Moon Bay High School graduate Sean Pyle scored an ace on the challenging seventh hole on the Ocean Course at Half Moon Bay Golf Links on April 16. Pyle was a letterman on the school’s golf team.
Hole-in-one at links
Mike O’Connor, 68, from Modesto, carded a hole-in-one on the 17th hole of the Old Course at Half Moon Bay Golf Links on May 6. He was using a 4-iron hybrid. O'Connor reports that this is his second ace.
— from staff reports
