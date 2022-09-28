Glynn

Gabe Glynn takes over a program he knows well at Half Moon Bay High School.

 By Emma Spaeth

Half Moon Bay High School alumnus Gabe Glynn will be taking over as the new Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity basketball coach. The position was vacated earlier this year by longtime coach Antonio Veloso who is now heading the girls program at Mission College. 

Glynn is a fourth-generation Half Moon Bay local who graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 1992. He played basketball at the high school and college level, playing at Foothill College and Sonoma State University before transferring to University of California, Santa Barbara, to finish school.

Tags

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories