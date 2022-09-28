Half Moon Bay High School alumnus Gabe Glynn will be taking over as the new Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity basketball coach. The position was vacated earlier this year by longtime coach Antonio Veloso who is now heading the girls program at Mission College.
Glynn is a fourth-generation Half Moon Bay local who graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 1992. He played basketball at the high school and college level, playing at Foothill College and Sonoma State University before transferring to University of California, Santa Barbara, to finish school.
Last year Glynn helped coach the girls team with Veloso, and Veloso thought his ascension would make for a seamless transition for the program.
“I really enjoyed working with the girls,” said Glynn. “They’re really driven and competitive and fun to be around. I’m just super excited. I’ve been running the summer stuff with the girls and it’s another great group this year. I’m looking forward to the season.”
“(Veloso) did amazing things for the program,” he said. “It’s huge shoes to fill to keep that legacy going. My focus is to get the girls where they want to be, both in the game of basketball, and in life.”
During Velosos’ tenure, the Cougars went 178-87, competed in three state tournaments (2017, 2020, and 2022) and had four Central Coast Section playoff appearances, including a 2022 appearance in the open division. The team has also secured the last three Peninsula Athletic League titles. After his team went 25-4, Veloso was named the 2020 Prep2Prep Central Coast Section Coach of the year.
Glynn hopes to continue that legacy, and also wants to work to build the youth program by recruiting more players.
“That’s one place I think we can improve on this year, more girls in the pipeline to play basketball,” he said. “The advantage is continuity. We know exactly what’s coming up, and they’ve all played together.”
Looking toward the new season Glynn says it’s going to be an exciting brand of basketball.
“We’re going to play uptempo and really get everything moving,” he said. “We’re not the tallest team, but we’re feisty.”
