The Half Moon Bay High School girls wrestling team battled the flu and some of the toughest girls in the state at the two-day tournament in Gilroy. The team placed third overall.

Elisa Mendez, 160 pounds, overpowered all her opponents to win her division. Jacqueline Miguel, 150 pounds, Joceline Andrade, 170 pound, and Socorro Aguilar, 189 pounds, each placed second. Nataly Gijon, 235 pounds, placed third, and 128-pound Leonor Sarabia placed in the top 12.

Cougars boys prove too much

On Thursday, the Cougars’ boys varsity wrestling team won its second PAL dual meet over El Camino. Pins were recorded by Fernando Diaz-Marquez, Tucker Cecil, Lino Vasquez and Eddy Lopez, and six wins came by forfeit to clinch the match.

