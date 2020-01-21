The Half Moon Bay High School girls wrestling team battled the flu and some of the toughest girls in the state at the two-day tournament in Gilroy. The team placed third overall.
Elisa Mendez, 160 pounds, overpowered all her opponents to win her division. Jacqueline Miguel, 150 pounds, Joceline Andrade, 170 pound, and Socorro Aguilar, 189 pounds, each placed second. Nataly Gijon, 235 pounds, placed third, and 128-pound Leonor Sarabia placed in the top 12.
Cougars boys prove too much
On Thursday, the Cougars’ boys varsity wrestling team won its second PAL dual meet over El Camino. Pins were recorded by Fernando Diaz-Marquez, Tucker Cecil, Lino Vasquez and Eddy Lopez, and six wins came by forfeit to clinch the match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.