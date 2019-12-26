  1. Home
  2. Local Sports News

The Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity wrestling team placed second overall in a tough and competitive Castro Valley High School S Girls Wrestling Classic on Saturday.

Esmeralda Mendez, weighing in at 143 pounds, was the team’s sole champion. Taylor Micallef, 126 pounds; Elisa Mendez, 160 pounds; and Joceline Andrade, 189 pounds; each finished second in their division.

At 101 pounds, Yessenia Covarrubiass finished third, while Sandra Sanchez, 137 pounds, and Nataly Gijon, 235 pounds, placed fourth. Socorro Aguilar, Jacquline Miguel-Dolores and Elizabeth Mendez-Cortez all finished fifth. Yulissa Ramirez placed eighth.

The Cougar boys wrestling team also competed on Saturday at the fifth annual Nick Buzolich Tournament at Lincoln High School. Only a couple of students placed, as the team wound up 21st overall with 33 points. At 106 pounds, Tommy Sendino finished third, and 120-pound Fernando Diaz-Marquez got sixth.

Friday

Girls varsity basketball

Half Moon Bay 54

King’s Academy 50

The Cougars (6-2) once again had another exciting game filled with comebacks, aggressive defense, and, this time, some 3-point jumpers in their victory over King’s Academy (4-4).

The first half ended with both teams knotted at 26 in an evenly paced game. After a 17-8 third quarter run by King’s Academy, Half Moon Bay was once again in a fourth-quarter hole, down nine points.

Going back to the core of Cougar basketball — rotation, rebounding and running — the young group came out with a fiery energy and enthusiastic team atmosphere as they outscored the Knights, 20 to 7, in the fourth quarter. This is the fourth win of the season via a second-half comeback.

The team made 11 total 3-pointers (Alli Dioli with five, Ally Co two, and Abby Kennedy, Maya Rippberger, Abby Co, and Genevieve Belmonte with one each).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments