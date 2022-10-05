The Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity water polo team made easy work of Capuchino High School on Thursday, winning handily, 22-2.
“It’s the swim speed and the endurance of swimming up and down with them,” said Sarah Bresee, Capuchino’s coach on what made the Cougars such a challenge for her team. “When you’re a young team, you make a lot of mistakes, and there’s a lot of swimming. You make a bad pass, you’re swimming.”
Tracy Hilvert, the Cougars coach, said it has helped a lot this season that she had several players compete on a club team during the offseason. Since the Cougars can’t practice in a regulation pool due to lack of a facility, Hilvert said that playing in a bigger pool all summer on the club team strengthened the girls’ offense and full-court play.
Against Capuchino on Thursday, Maya Boysen and Phoebe Grant were a force in goal, only letting in two goals. Lily Conaghan led with six goals, Sydney McGuirk contributed three, Josie Nelson, Cammie Tholke, Zoe McArneney, and Lily McGraw each scored twice. Ayla Griffiths, Callie Hoffman, Meghan Gillen, Kaya Hunepen, Claire Lowings and Grant all scored once.
Up next, the girls take on Mercy-Burlingame at 5 p.m. tonight at Woodside Priory.
