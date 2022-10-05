water polo

The Half Moon Bay High School girls proved too much for Capuchino on Thursday.

 By Anna Hoch-Kenney

The Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity water polo team made easy work of Capuchino High School on Thursday, winning handily, 22-2. 

“It’s the swim speed and the endurance of swimming up and down with them,” said Sarah Bresee, Capuchino’s coach on what made the Cougars such a challenge for her team. “When you’re a young team, you make a lot of mistakes, and there’s a lot of swimming. You make a bad pass, you’re swimming.” 

