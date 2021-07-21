From staff reports
July 13
Livewires 14
Kittens 10
Lexi Connell and Caoimne Gallagher were both 4-for-4 in the high-scoring affair, part of the second week of Half Moon Bay Girls Softball League play.
Connell knocked in five runs in the game, including a bases-clearing home run in the third. Connell also started a double play by catching a pop-up from the pitcher’s position. Gallagher crossed the plate four times. Kaitlin Furtado was 3-for-3.
The Kittens fought hard all game. Audrey Moffitt, Dani Bretao, Amy Klotovich and Maya Piercy led the Kittens at the plate.
Colts 13
Coasters 12
The Colts opened the game with six singles in the first inning to get things started on a winning note. Camden Blake and Alex Quigley-Borg were leaders on the defense.
Abigail Sullivan, Makaela Gunning, Lucy Jones and June Dalkert all had doubles for the Coasters.
July 6
Coasters 10
Livewires 9
Natalie Marquez-Gonzalez hit two doubles and was 5-for-5 on the game. Ivy Campos had four hits and knocked in three runs for the victors.
