The Half Moon Bay girls varsity golf team has been tearing up the golf course lately. They’ve won four consecutive matches and sit atop the PAL Ocean Division with two matches remaining.

The most recent victory was a narrow 203-208 win over Sequoia on Monday. It was a back-and-forth affair the entire way, but the Cougars came out on top. They were led by Yulissa Ramirez, who shot 36 (7 over par).

 

Thursday

Girls varsity golf

Half Moon Bay 207

Capuchino 224

The Cougars prevailed against Capuchino at Fleming 9 Golf Course in San Francisco.

Big highlight of the day: Mitzi Hernandez made a hole-in-one on hole No. 9. She did it with her 7-iron and was congratulated by everyone at the course.

Hernandez was also the team’s medalist of the match with a 10-over-par 40.

 

Girls varsity volleyball

El Camino 3

Half Moon Bay 0

The Cougars lost their match despite Alexis Garcia’s six kills. Susy Gutierrez had 16 digs and Natalie Inglis had 13 digs. Yovanna Conde-Cocoletzi had six assists.

 

Sept. 25

Girls varsity golf

Half Moon Bay 223

South San Francisco 253

The Cougars girls won at home against South San Francisco. Daniela Benito led the team with a 39 (10 over par). The Cougars also got contributions from first-timers Anely Garduno and Xochitl Godoy. 

 

Boys varsity water polo

Menlo-Atherton 18

Half Moon Bay 7

The Cougars put up a good fight against the highly ranked Menlo-Atherton Bears, but ultimately fell short.

Coming back strong in the second and third quarters, the Cougars just didn’t have enough to beat the Bears. The Cougars were led in scoring by Nico Simrock with three goals, and got one goal each from Griffin Chalif, Ren Terwey, Ian O’Connor and Kai Guevara.

 

Tuesday

Girls varsity tennis

Half Moon Bay 4

Woodside 3

The Cougars won thanks to commanding and efficient wins in singles play. All four Cougars won their two sets in commanding fashion.

Freshman Leilani Hereford kicked it off with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Daisy Koch, 6-3, 6-2. Norah Lynch handled Snowy Sabel, 6-1, 6-0, then Josie Miller bested Anna Harshman, 6-1, in both sets. Emma Sprankle got the fourth team point of the win, a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Arantika Pai. 

Woodside swept doubles play. 

